I Tried Everything On Panera's Holiday Menu, And Honestly ... Meh
Panera Bread may be known for its bagels, soups in bread bowls, and You Pick Twos, but I stopped by the eatery for something else: to try the three new menu items for winter. The trio of Crème Brûlée Bites (available as a stand-alone bite or for purchase in a 3-pack), Frozen Signature Hot Chocolate, and the Signature Hot Chocolate launched storewide on November 5, 2025, so I ventured to my local bakery to get a first-hand taste.
As a former Panera employee, it's always a bit fun (and strangely nostalgic) for me to come into the store as a customer rather than a cashier. Funny enough, I avoided the cashier entirely and ordered via my mobile app, sat down, and waited for my items to be ready. I tried everything in the store, so it was as fresh as possible. How do these three holiday items taste? Do they deliver, or is it better to save a few bucks and avoid them? Well, let's find out together.
Taste test: Crème Brûlée Bite
I've had previous Panera bites before, and they are indeed "bites." They are small and could easily be inhaled in one large-ish mouthful, but you could also make them last longer with a few nibbles. Though prices may vary slightly by region, at my local Panera, these are available to buy alone for $1.99 or in a pack of three for $4.99, which is a better value. The bite is described as a buttery vanilla cake that has a brown sugar streusel crumb and a sprinkle of salted caramel sugar.
It's vanilla cake, for sure, and that's about where the flavors stopped. The streusel has a slight crunch but doesn't offer much in terms of brown sugar notes — brown sugar is a type of sugar that should have complexity from the molasses, tasting akin to caramel or toffee. Texture-wise, the Crème Brûlée Bites are very moist, so much so that as I wrote this article, the underside stuck to the plate and ripped off a portion from the bottom.
The photo on the website seems more interesting with what appears to be the salted caramel sugar — which was totally missing from my bites. This isn't the first time I've visited Panera and didn't receive the advertised product — I had a similar experience when I tasted the avocado toast that didn't look as advertised. One bite has 130 calories, 6 grams of fat, 16 grams of carbohydrates, 10 grams of sugar, and 1 gram of protein.
Taste test: Frozen Signature Hot Chocolate
The Frozen Signature Hot Chocolate is a chilly creation made from half and half that's blended with chocolate sauce and ice. It cost me $5.99 to get a 16-ounce beverage. Upon first look, I thought it appeared quite nice; the liberal whipped cream poked out of the top of the lid. But how's the taste? Well, it tastes exactly as advertised. It has a strong chocolate syrup flavor. Now, I don't want to get into the semantics of hot cocoa vs. hot chocolate, but typically, the latter is made with melted chocolate and either water or milk.
Given that this is a chocolate syrup, it makes more sense to call this a frozen chocolate milk, which I think would be somewhat unique. On the tongue, the beverage is creamy (hello, half and half) and isn't too sweet, then you swallow, and the distinct chocolate syrup flavor and sweetness linger on the tongue.
There's nothing wrong with this drink, but it's not something I'd opt for; I prefer more whimsical concoctions and flavors, but this effectively delivers on what it says. It isn't unpalatable in any way, and I could see it being widely enjoyed by adults, teens, and kids as a Frappuccino alternative. This beverage has 590 calories, 26 grams of fat, 82 grams of carbohydrates, 53 grams of sugar, and 9 grams of protein.
Taste test: Signature Hot Chocolate
Made with steamed milk, chocolate syrup, and whipped cream, Panera's Signature Hot Chocolate is a no-fuss drink. It's nothing to write home about, nothing that I'll think about or crave, but it delivers on its promised ingredients. It's a hot chocolate, and that's about it.
Again, if we're criticizing the wording, this would be more like a hot chocolate milk rather than hot chocolate, as there's no melted chocolate. You have to like chocolate syrup to like this drink (and the previous one), as that's the primary flavor, whereas a hot cocoa may have more dimension or earthy cocoa-y nuance. It could use a bit of pizzazz to give the hot chocolate an upgrade — maybe a sprinkle of sea salt to round out the sweetness. But I know this would be a solid option for anyone who doesn't want anything too intricate.
The $4.39 price point for 16-ounces at my location is alluring, and this would be a tasty pick for kids or those who want a non-caffeinated treat on a chilly autumn or winter evening. This hot beverage has 330 calories, 10 grams of fat, 50 grams of carbohydrates, 40 grams of sugar, and 10 grams of protein. Because it's made with steamed milk instead of the blended drink's half and half, it's considerably lighter in terms of the nutrition facts and doesn't have as rich of a mouthfeel.
Final thoughts
As a whole, I wasn't particularly captivated by any of these new holiday menu items on offer at Panera. Both "hot chocolate" drinks were fine, but not especially interesting, rich, or flavorful. They are basics and classics that people enjoy, though. They hit on what they promise, but they aren't notable or elevated enough that I'd recommend you stop what you're doing to get one. If you're already heading to Panera and want a chocolatey drink, hot or frozen, then you can certainly grab one, as long as you like chocolate syrup.
The Crème Brûlée Bites are extremely one-dimensional and don't offer much intrigue; if they were advertised as vanilla bites, then perhaps consumers could set their expectations. But as it is, I wouldn't purchase them again. If you desire a sweet treat, then you're better off getting the pecan braid, which we ranked as the best Panera bakery item because of its warm, nutty, sweet complexity.