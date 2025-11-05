I Tried Everything On Panera's Holiday Menu, And Honestly ... Meh

I've had previous Panera bites before, and they are indeed "bites." They are small and could easily be inhaled in one large-ish mouthful, but you could also make them last longer with a few nibbles. Though prices may vary slightly by region, at my local Panera, these are available to buy alone for $1.99 or in a pack of three for $4.99, which is a better value. The bite is described as a buttery vanilla cake that has a brown sugar streusel crumb and a sprinkle of salted caramel sugar.

It's vanilla cake, for sure, and that's about where the flavors stopped. The streusel has a slight crunch but doesn't offer much in terms of brown sugar notes — brown sugar is a type of sugar that should have complexity from the molasses, tasting akin to caramel or toffee. Texture-wise, the Crème Brûlée Bites are very moist, so much so that as I wrote this article, the underside stuck to the plate and ripped off a portion from the bottom.

The photo on the website seems more interesting with what appears to be the salted caramel sugar — which was totally missing from my bites. This isn't the first time I've visited Panera and didn't receive the advertised product — I had a similar experience when I tasted the avocado toast that didn't look as advertised. One bite has 130 calories, 6 grams of fat, 16 grams of carbohydrates, 10 grams of sugar, and 1 gram of protein.