14 Hot Drinks At Dutch Bros, Ranked Worst To Best
Dutch Bros has been around since 1992, starting as a mere pushcart in Oregon, and has transformed into a nationally recognized coffee company with over 1,000 locations across the United States. I've visited many times and used to have to travel further to find one, but luckily, there are some locations closer to me than ever. That might be the case for you, too; you've likely seen them slowly crop up near you over the years, making it easier than ever to grab a beverage from the chain.
So, with my local Dutch Bros in arm's reach, I was curious to try the brand's slew of hot coffee and non-coffee concoctions. I've previously ranked iced coffee drinks, so I figured, let's go to the other side of the temperature spectrum and rank those cozier, warmer sippers instead. There are a shocking amount of drinks and customizations when you look at the website menu (even more so on the app), so I ended up picking a couple of options from the various sections. Drinks with balanced flavors ranked high, while lower-ranking ones were bland, one-dimensional, or didn't deliver on the described components. The price and value also play a factor in certain placements. You can learn more about the methodology at the end of this article, but for now, let's get to sipping.
14. Americano
An Americano is a basic drink made with espresso and water, no matter where you get it. It's the closest thing you can get to a standard cup of black coffee at Dutch Bros, and the price reflects that, too. It's actually a bargain compared to some chains and restaurants selling Americanos or coffee. Long gone are the days of a one or two-dollar coffee, sadly.
So, while it has the price going for it, the Americano at Dutch Bros isn't very palatable. It has an attractive, almost nutty aroma on the nose, but it's bitter once you take a sip, and lingers on the tongue for a few seconds after swallowing. It left me puckering my mouth and seeking a sip of water. It's not smooth whatsoever, and with so many other more memorable, better-tasting options, this ranks at the very bottom of the pack. Turns out, the Americano isn't all that great at Starbucks either.
13. White Chocolate Hot Cocoa
The White Chocolate Hot Cocoa is made with white chocolate sauce and Dutch Bros' chocolate milk. Therefore, it is a very sweet drink and not something that usually appeals to me. It has a mild creaminess, with a noticeable chocolate milk flavor, and that's about all it has going for it. The white chocolate sauce — whatever that is supposed to taste like — is muted when paired against the chocolate milk. It's not prominent and doesn't deliver anything more than an ultra-cloying hot chocolate.
While not bad in the slightest (at least compared to the Americano), I would like to spare myself sheer sweetness and sugar content for future purchases. While the price is initially alluring, the white chocolate element isn't strong enough to make its presence known, doesn't deliver its promised flavor, and therefore can't rank very high. I would rather get a plain hot cocoa next time instead.
12. Salted Caramel Hot Cocoa
The Salted Caramel Hot Cocoa has a faint salted caramel aroma when you inhale, but that note comes in stronger when you take a sip of the drink. It has that hot chocolate element, but it's more dynamic because of the sweet and salted caramel sauce flavoring. Because it has chocolate milk and a sauce, this beverage leans on the sweeter side than other drinks on this list.
I like that salted caramel and chocolate are common flavors you see paired together in treats (like cheesecake pots or thumbprint cookies), but I don't find it too often in hot chocolates — at least at places near me. The flavors create a successful, albeit slightly cloying, pairing. A couple of shots of espresso might make it more interesting and mellow the sugary aspect, but as it stands, there are a lot of other better Dutch Bros hot beverages to test out. Since sweetness and balance are ranking factors for me, I'm placing this on the lower end of the list, but it is quite a treat and a tasty one at that.
11. Protein Mocha
I was excited to test out the protein concoctions at Dutch Bros and picked out three to get a range of the flavors. The Protein Mocha is made with Private Reserve espresso (supposedly) and the brand's chocolate protein milk. This essentially tasted like a muted, milky hot cocoa. The espresso was indiscernible, and unfortunately, the next two protein drinks suffer the same fate. Did Dutch Bros forget to put espresso in my protein drinks entirely, or is that just how the sippers taste? I'd go with the latter purely because forgetting espresso in three drinks seems unlikely.
The Protein Mocha is too milky and light. Even the chocolate element is barely there in comparison to the standard mocha — and you can see a difference in the color, too. The ProMo (as written on my lid) does not hit the flavors it says it contains, which left me disappointed, especially given the higher price point. I placed it slightly higher than the Salted Caramel Hot Cocoa because I like that it's not saccharine, but the flavor and cost simply are not enticing enough to purchase it again.
10. Protein Latte
The Protein Latte also doesn't have much of an espresso flavor. The espresso and protein milk combination yields a very milky beverage that doesn't end up tasting like much at all — imagine a basic latte, but if it were watered down. That's how this tastes on the tongue. The protein milk offers a hard-to-place flavor as well; while not bad, it's certainly perceptible if you have a more sensitive palate.
While this might be good if you want a touch of protein, the flavor is severely lacking. Believe me, I love a plain latte; spoiler alert: The latte ranks quite high. So, given the cost — the Protein Latte is one of the more expensive items on the menu despite no added flavorings or syrups — this simply isn't a good value, and I wouldn't want to pay extra for added espresso shots just for it to taste somewhat like coffee. If I had to choose between a stronger espresso-laden Protein Latte or Protein Mocha, I'd pick the latte, which is why it gets an edge over the mocha.
9. Golden Eagle Protein Latte
Rounding out our protein beverage mishaps is the Golden Eagle Protein Latte. Ultimately, this gets the highest spot out of all the protein drinks I tried because it has the most flavor and is a more balanced one at that. It's like Dutch Bros goes lighter on all the drinks supposed flavors when adding the protein milk into its beverages.
This liquid contains espresso, protein milk, then caramel sauce, and a caramel drizzle. These final two ingredients give it a huge flavor boost over the regular protein latte. It offers a hint of sweetness, which is mellowed out by the protein milk; it doesn't leave your mouth feeling like you sucked on a sugar cube like some of the other sweet drinks lower on the list.
As it turns out, this actually works in the drink's favor, as I put the regular iced Golden Eagle latte as my last-place pick in my Dutch Bros iced coffee ranking because it was so sugary; the sugar-free iced version didn't fare any better, either. So, perhaps a hot Golden Eagle Protein Latte is the best way to enjoy it.
8. Mocha
A mocha is a classic drink, but Dutch Bros makes it differently than the common espresso, frothed milk, and chocolate sauce trio. Here, we get espresso and chocolate milk. This version doesn't have as strong a milkiness or creaminess as your typical mocha purely because of the use of chocolate milk. But the chocolate notes aren't as strong either. So, there's a hard-to-explain, nuanced difference. Luckily, there's dimension because of the espresso, which gives it some flavorful harmony.
It has a mix of chocolatey goodness, a delicate milkiness, and then the grounding espresso. It has a sweet touch, but it has an even flavor that works well with the rest of the beverage. While it's better than anything I've mentioned so far, I prefer Starbucks' version because the mocha sauce is richer with a bittersweet undertone. The Dutch version isn't bad by any means, but I'd prefer to get any of the upcoming drinks in its place. The next option, though, is a standout for a different reason.
7. Toasted Cold Brew
Despite being the only other black drink on this list aside from the Americano, the Toasted Cold Brew fares much better. Dutch Bros offers an iced cold brew as well as a hot one, which it calls "toasted." I figured this was a figure of speech, but the aroma actually has a mild toasted scent as you take a deep inhale. Flavor-wise, it's considerably smoother and richer than the Americano without any lingering bitterness.
It has a light, creamy mouthfeel that feels and tastes almost like there's a splash of milk in there. The Toasted Cold Brew is a fantastic option if you want a black coffee beverage from Dutch Bros or something no-fuss. Although it still comes with a heftier price tag than the Americano, it is a much better flavor and on par with competitors like Starbucks (although this iteration is a standout that's served hot). It is a smooth sipper and one of the minimal black options at Dutch Bros if you don't want any added milk or sugar — although you could customize it to include those things if desired.
That said, the toasted drink is a bit pricey for being a basic coffee drink (and in comparison to other items on this list that are a bit more involved with added flavors or milks). The flavor and smoothness are a win, and I prefer it to the mocha.
6. Horchata Chai Latte
Although I couldn't find the Horchata Chai Latte on the website, it is a menu item on the app. It's a medley of sweetened black tea that has hints of cinnamon and cardamom, caramel sauce, white chocolate sauce, cinnamon, and 2% milk. And it is delicious, albeit sweet. Again, I could do without the white chocolate flavoring as it doesn't add much, and I don't really pick up on it, but the caramel and cinnamon offer added sweetness to the chai base. It is warming, creamy, foamy, and multidimensional.
It feels like a comforting embrace when you need some reassurance and makes the perfect beverage to sip on when it's raining outside and you want to clasp your hands around something hot. You can also get horchata versions of things like lattes, mochas, you name it. I wouldn't say it results in an authentic Mexican horchata taste — how could it without rice? — but it's still scrumptious. The Horchata Chai Latte is considerably sweeter than its non-flavored counterpart (coming next), so that could be a bonus based on your personal preference. I found this drink a little more memorable and sippable than the Toasted Cold Brew to solidify its slightly higher position.
5. Hot Chai Latte
And now we have the plain chai latte, made with Dutch's sweetened black tea and 2% milk. Since it has the same base as the previous sipper, I'll keep this pretty short. The drink is wonderfully frothy and rich. It has a more prominent spiced aroma than the horchata drink, with that hint of cinnamon and cardamom — I feel like I am getting a whiff of clove, too. If you like a milky black tea, as I do, then this is your jam.
The strength of the tea base isn't as strong as I make it at home, but it still makes a cozy sipper for when you want a pick-me-up. I prefer its less-sugary nature compared to the Horchata Chai Latte, which allows the tea flavor to come to the forefront more. This is a magnificent option when you don't want an espresso-based drink.
4. Cocomo
The Cocomo is one of two Dutch Faves drinks that I got for this hot drink taste test. These are classified as being fan favorites that gave the company its start. Since I tried all seven iced Dutch Faves (minus the sugar-free options) in my iced coffee taste test, I didn't feel the need to give them all a (hot) shot here. And I must say that the hot version stands up to the chilled one, making it a perfect pick based on what temperature you want.
Given that this is a blend of coconut syrup, espresso, and chocolate milk, I know off the bat that this might not appeal to everyone. Coconut is one of those love-or-loathe types of flavors. I love it and find that it pairs fantastically with the chocolate milk base. Every element makes its presence known to create a harmony that dances on the tongue — nutty, earthy, chocolatey, sweet, but not any of them over the other. That's what makes the Cocomo so special and certainly more flavorful and interesting than the chai.
3. Latte
A latte is how I judge a coffee shop; it's my go-to drink. I like the milkiness, but don't seek out any syrups or sugar packets to detract from the espresso itself. And Dutch Bros makes a no-fuss, no muss, totally solid latte. It stayed frothy on my drive home, and I immediately said "mmmm" as I took that cozy first sip. Yep, this is what I needed.
Interestingly, I can taste a touch of sweetness because of the 2% milk used, which typically has natural sugars from the milk. Obviously, it's nowhere near as sweet as if you were to add syrup, but it's ever-so-slightly there to lift up the drink to give it a splash of dimension. I like that there is no bitterness or unpleasantness. This is a tasty, classic drink that I'd be nothing but pleased to order again. The espresso flavor is evident, which is a factor I'm seeking in this taste test (if a drink has espresso, that is). The latte is easy to sip, balanced, and delivers that milk and espresso flavor that it's supposed to.
2. Oat Milk Latte
While I typically go for a standard latte, I may have to switch to an oat milk one if they're all as good as Dutch Bros' iteration. I favor this over the regular milk one because it has a mellower, richer taste without that hint of sweetness that the regular milk provided. This means the espresso is even more noticeable, and that's a big win to me. You can see that in the color of the drink, too. It's almost as dark as the chocolate-based drinks. So, if you're seeking a relatively plain, but coffee-forward option at the coffee chain, then the oat milk latte is an excellent option.
While this didn't froth like the milk latte, the oat version is well-rounded and smooth, making it easy to sip on. Admittedly, I'd likely lean toward the oat milk latte as my frequent order of choice at Dutch Bros rather than the upcoming No. 1 pick. But since I am judging this ranking based on things like flavor, balance, and value, I can't deny that this next drink is absolutely scrumptious and a champion all around.
1. Annihilator
Well, we made it to the tippy top of the Dutch Bros drink mountain only to find out the Annihilator gets first place — again. It received the same position in my iced coffee taste test, and it's clearly one of my faves because of its proportional flavor. Unlike everything else on this list that was 2% milk, oat milk, or even chocolate milk, this decadent beverage is a breve made with half and half. This ramps up the creaminess and smoothness tenfold, ensuring that the hot drink feels like a remedy on a day you don't feel your best.
Paired with the espresso and chocolate macadamia nut syrup, this delicately blends chocolate with a mild nuttiness — similar to hazelnut, but not nearly as bold as coconut — that results in a thoroughly enchanting hot beverage. I much prefer the warmed version to the iced. I'd pick up the Annihilator from Dutch Bros anytime I want a more involved, flavored drink.
Methodology
To determine what to try in the first place, I selected options from each Dutch Bros menu section that offered hot drinks. I wanted to try all the hot Coffee Classics to act as a foundation, and then I picked a couple of options from each of the following sections: Dutch Faves, Protein Coffees, Chai Lattes, and Hot Cocoas — these covered a bit of everything the company offers up in hot form. Surprisingly, matcha lattes only come iced; otherwise, that would've been on my list. Everything I got was a medium, hot drink, and I ordered it as-is, meaning absolutely no modifications (to sweetness levels, milk alternatives, etc.). I tried these sippers over the course of three Dutch Bros trips.
For the ranking itself, flavor is the most important factor in determining the best from the worst, but the cost of the drink and its value also come up. Espresso and non-espresso options alike ranked higher if they were balanced (not too sweet or artificial tasting) and if they delivered on their promised flavors. Ultra-sweet drinks or those that lacked in their described flavor notes ranked lower. For coffee and espresso drinks, I wanted to be able to taste at least a hint of coffee without it being totally overwhelmed by creams and syrups. Although a low price doesn't make up for a literal bad taste in my mouth, sometimes the price and the deemed value helped something with otherwise similar flavors rank higher.