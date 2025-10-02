The Worst Starbucks Hot Drink On The Menu Isn't Actually All That Bad
Starbucks isn't your average espresso bar or even coffee shop. The world famous chain not only has espresso and drip coffee, but dozens of tea, chocolate, and creamy creations for all ages and tastes. Plus, with the ability to customize any drink, there are literally hundreds of drink variations to choose from. We tasted and ranked 29 popular Starbucks hot drinks that run the gamut of flavors and bases. The worst hot drink from Starbucks isn't necessarily bad, it's just basic.
Starbuck's Caffe Americano — made by adding hot water to a double shot of espresso — is perhaps the most coffee-forward hot drink you can order. A lack of milk or sweetener really brings the flavor of the espresso beans to the forefront. Made to order, the Americano is arguably fresher than drip coffee that's brewed in larger batches. On the downside, Americanos have less caffeine than a drip cup of coffee of the same size. Depending on the barista, sometimes the water to espresso ratio is too large, and the taste of the espresso is too diluted. You can always add another shot of espresso, but it might be a caffeine overload, not to mention an extra expense. While we don't think the Americano is bad, it's a very traditional espresso drink that doesn't stand out in taste or execution. You could order one at any coffee shop or espresso bar and there wouldn't be much of a difference in a side by side comparison.
Caffe Americano lovers explain themselves
Starbucks customers on Reddit don't give the cafe Americano negative reviews, but they do point out that it's a love/hate kind of thing. According to one confused Starbucks customer, "the Americano is the one drink I absolutely don't understand and so many people order them." The naysayers deem caffe americanos "watered down coffee" or even muddy water. But Americano lovers stand by the order. One of them said, "I drink them for the pure coffee taste. Straight up espresso can't be savored since it's so low in volume." Another Redditor chimed in, "I usually get these because I'm not the biggest fan of brewed coffee. Plus, before I was into cold brew, I liked the iced americanos better than the iced coffee." Considering Nitro cold brew and iced coffee are both on our list of worst-value drinks to order at Starbucks, an iced Americano might still be a better option.
Redditors also claim that many of Starbucks' drip coffee blends are bitter or acidic compared to the espresso roast or blonde roast used to make espresso shots. Of the Starbucks beans, we especially love the Veranda. Of course, you can customize a hot Americano the same way you can customize any drink on the menu. You can sweeten an Americano with syrups that complement the tasting notes in the espresso like caramel or vanilla. A dash of cream or milk is a luxurious and comforting addition.