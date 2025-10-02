The Worst Starbucks Hot Drink On The Menu Isn't Actually All That Bad

Starbucks isn't your average espresso bar or even coffee shop. The world famous chain not only has espresso and drip coffee, but dozens of tea, chocolate, and creamy creations for all ages and tastes. Plus, with the ability to customize any drink, there are literally hundreds of drink variations to choose from. We tasted and ranked 29 popular Starbucks hot drinks that run the gamut of flavors and bases. The worst hot drink from Starbucks isn't necessarily bad, it's just basic.

Starbuck's Caffe Americano — made by adding hot water to a double shot of espresso — is perhaps the most coffee-forward hot drink you can order. A lack of milk or sweetener really brings the flavor of the espresso beans to the forefront. Made to order, the Americano is arguably fresher than drip coffee that's brewed in larger batches. On the downside, Americanos have less caffeine than a drip cup of coffee of the same size. Depending on the barista, sometimes the water to espresso ratio is too large, and the taste of the espresso is too diluted. You can always add another shot of espresso, but it might be a caffeine overload, not to mention an extra expense. While we don't think the Americano is bad, it's a very traditional espresso drink that doesn't stand out in taste or execution. You could order one at any coffee shop or espresso bar and there wouldn't be much of a difference in a side by side comparison.