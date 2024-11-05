8 Starbucks Whole Bean Coffees, Ranked

There isn't a whole lot of middle ground when it comes to coffee. Generally, you either are a coffee drinker and absolutely have to have it, or it's not your jam and you cannot understand what all the fuss is about. If you are a coffee drinker, you've most likely dabbled in the coffee giant, Starbucks, before. Its beans are widely distributed on a national (and even international) scale, which makes it easy to find one or more varieties in a typical grocery store. And if you're a coffee drinker, you know that coffee from freshly ground beans will give you the freshest, most aromatic cup. So, you might want to try your hand at grinding your own.

If you know the brand but are looking to take more of a deep dive into Starbucks' whole bean offerings, this is your breakdown of where to start. I've rounded up some of the classic and most commonly found blends, ground them to perfection, brewed them a few different ways, and drank one too many cups in order to decide which one was the best. Before that over-caffeinated jittery state hit, I ranked each one on its expression of flavor, acidity, bitterness, sweetness, body, and overall balance. I should note that my personal roast preference as of late is a light roast, so I naturally favored the blends that were light to medium over the darkest of the dark. Regardless, there is a ton of variation across Starbucks' bean blends, so you're bound to find one that works for you.

