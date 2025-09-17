Your Easiest-Ever Apple Turnovers Need Only 3 Ingredients

Baking usually comes in recipe-precise ingredients and multi-step efforts, with hours upon hours of labor brought together by the oven heat. It's rarely something you throw together and be done in a flash. Unless, of course, you are making apple turnovers, and you already have the three bare essentials. Sheets of puff pastry, applesauce, and a glaze, plus just a bit of preparation and hands-off cooking, and voilà, a golden batch of fall desserts ready in no time.

All easily store-bought, these ingredients simplify every step of the process. The puff pastry crust is ready the moment it leaves the packaging. Straight from the jar, applesauce saves you the trouble of having to peel, chop, and simmer fresh apples. The work is cut to a minimum, and yet, the apple turnovers remain true to the sweet-tart, autumnal depth we adore so much. And the glaze? It's a subtle way to put your own spin even when making a three-ingredient dish, be it a vanilla glaze, spiced honey, or a salty-sweet caramel sauce.

Ingredients all laid out, you just need to cut the puff pastry into medium-sized squares, spoon the applesauce into the center, and fold each piece into your preferred shapes. Crimp the edges, slice small vents on the surface, and if desired, brush it with an egg wash to get a more golden-crisp exterior. Finally, bake for about 20 minutes, and once done, add a drizzle of your favorite glaze — the perfect finishing touch to a hassle-free treat.