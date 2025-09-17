Your Easiest-Ever Apple Turnovers Need Only 3 Ingredients
Baking usually comes in recipe-precise ingredients and multi-step efforts, with hours upon hours of labor brought together by the oven heat. It's rarely something you throw together and be done in a flash. Unless, of course, you are making apple turnovers, and you already have the three bare essentials. Sheets of puff pastry, applesauce, and a glaze, plus just a bit of preparation and hands-off cooking, and voilà, a golden batch of fall desserts ready in no time.
All easily store-bought, these ingredients simplify every step of the process. The puff pastry crust is ready the moment it leaves the packaging. Straight from the jar, applesauce saves you the trouble of having to peel, chop, and simmer fresh apples. The work is cut to a minimum, and yet, the apple turnovers remain true to the sweet-tart, autumnal depth we adore so much. And the glaze? It's a subtle way to put your own spin even when making a three-ingredient dish, be it a vanilla glaze, spiced honey, or a salty-sweet caramel sauce.
Ingredients all laid out, you just need to cut the puff pastry into medium-sized squares, spoon the applesauce into the center, and fold each piece into your preferred shapes. Crimp the edges, slice small vents on the surface, and if desired, brush it with an egg wash to get a more golden-crisp exterior. Finally, bake for about 20 minutes, and once done, add a drizzle of your favorite glaze — the perfect finishing touch to a hassle-free treat.
Tips for the best apple turnovers
For starters, use barely-thawed puff pastry sheets. Left at room temperature for too long, they will start to get sticky and more difficult to maneuver. Furthermore, you should always use all-butter puff pastry over the oil-based variety. It infuses vibrant flavors into the turnovers while the texture perfectly balances between airy and crisp — exactly what you want in turnovers. If you like a tangy richness and crusts that pull apart in the most decadent way possible, consider sprinkling grated cheese onto both sides of the puff pastry sheets.
Whether store-bought or homemade, you can always upgrade the flavors of your applesauce for better, more complex turnovers. Brown butter takes it up a notch with a rich warmth, while maple syrup and apple cider vinegar layer in sweet and tangy notes. A small splash of liquor — particularly spirits with a sweet, spicy complexity — can also bring a gorgeous twist. Spiced rum apple turnovers, for example, will make for one killer snack at brunches and dinner parties. Maybe even spruce up the textures with crunchy toasted nuts or chewy-soft dried fruits. A fall staple at its core, this pastry can always use a sprinkle or two of the season's beloved ground spices: cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, and more. Cold meats such as ham and bacon would also be marvelous for those who like a bit of savory contrast.