Simple Additions To Upgrade The Flavor Of Your Applesauce

Even a plain serving of applesauce can be easily boosted with the right addition of ingredients. We understand that not everyone has the time to prep apples and put together sweet and spiced applesauce from scratch, but a fancier bowl from a ready-made recipe doesn't take much work. If the applesauce you picked up from the store doesn't meet your fancy, all you need is a bit of culinary creativity and out-of-the-lunchbox thinking to upgrade your next spoonful.

Whether you're craving a luxuriously sweet afternoon treat or a creamy dish to serve alongside that thick stack of berry and buttermilk pancakes you have plated, we have simple inspiration that the laziest among us can replicate. You may have several of the necessary items already stocked in your kitchen cupboards. All you need is a willingness to experiment and the conviction that even a boring bowl of applesauce deserves some TLC. Get ready to turn store-bought containers into a seriously flavorful affair. The best part? Little effort on your part is required.