The Science Behind TruFru's Hyper Dried Fruit

Chocolate-covered strawberries have been one of the most enticing treats since first making their mark in the '60s. It was allegedly a woman working at a Stop 'N' Shop in Chicago who first married the two tasty ingredients, and the rest is history. Chocolate-covered fruit would be the ideal impromptu indulgence if it could only linger in the pantry rather than a few days in the fridge. TruFru solved that problem by coating dried fruit, or more specifically "hyper-dried" fruit, in chocolate rather than the fresh stuff. The candy-like bite has a remarkably long shelf life, making it the best emergency snack to hide in your backpack.

Freeze drying has been proven to be the most dependable way to preserve fruit. Don't believe it? Ask the astronauts. That space food you once coveted as a kid? That's all freeze-dried and guaranteed to last at least 25 years. The initial intent with drying fruit was to preserve its quality well into the following seasons, but the special result created a new food all on its own. As expected, freeze-drying uses lower temperatures than the standard drying method and pulls out nearly every ounce of moisture. Classic dehydrated fruit is still left with some moisture, giving it that chewy bite, whereas drying fruit at below-freezing temperatures removes as much as 98% of its water.