Avoid This Mistake For A Creamy, Smooth Tiramisu

Tiramisu hasn't actually been around that long as a dessert, but it's quickly become a dish where people have strong opinions about what makes it "traditional" and the different mistakes that can ruin it. Created sometime in the 50s or 60s in Italy, the original tiramisu, as it has come to be accepted, was a simple combination of sweetened mascarpone cream and coffee-soaked ladyfingers. No liqueurs, or marsala, or any of the other fancy flavors that have become standard additions to the dessert. But like many Italian dishes that simplicity means the quality of the individual components is paramount. That means perfectly soft, spongy ladyfingers, and, more importantly, an ethereally light and smooth mascarpone cream made with whipped eggs. But getting that perfect texture isn't easy, and one of the 12 mistakes you can make with tiramisu is using cold eggs in the cream mixture.

When you see recommendations for room temperature eggs in baking, it's all about better whipping. "Using room temperature eggs is important in baking because of the increased volume, as well as better binding potential with other ingredients," Tasting Table baking expert Sara Klimek explains. Texture is essential to a perfect tiramisu, and that extra volume you get from whipping room temperature eggs is what will make your mascarpone extra creamy and light instead of dense. Better binding means no grainy sugar or unincorporated cheese. That's the smooth, lightly sweet cream that makes tiramisu feel so luxurious.