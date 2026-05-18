How US Military Rules Led To McDonald's First Drive-Thru

With over 25,000 McDonald's drive-thrus operating worldwide and 95% of its American locations having one, it would be fair to say that the chain's embrace of the drive-thru model has been one of its most rewarding and enduring business gambits. Yet this success might not have come to pass were it not for the role played by United States military rules in bringing about McDonald's first ever drive-thru.

Although catering to motorists had been central to McDonald's business since its beginnings in the 1940s, with one of its earliest restaurants adopting the drive-in model popular at the time, the chain's first drive-thru didn't exist until the '70s. As noted on the McDonald's website, by that time fast food rivals had long before pioneered the invention of the modern drive-thru, and in 1974 the Dallas regional manager of McDonald's proposed to then-company vice president Brent Cameron that the chain should get in on this emerging trend.

Originally, a site in Oklahoma City was planned for the first McDonald's drive-thru, but the project was delayed. In the meantime, McDonald's became aware of slackening sales at a location near Arizona's Fort Huachuca Army Base, in part because U.S. soldiers were forbidden by regulations from leaving their vehicles when off-base while wearing their uniforms. Obviously, this rule impeded them from entering McDonald's. Local McDonald's licensee David Rich realized that the problem could be solved by installing a sliding window in the restaurant's wall, allowing food orders to be passed directly to passing drivers, and so the first McDonald's drive-thru came to pass.