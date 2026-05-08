Don't Make This McDonald's Drive-Thru Mistake, Employees Won't Serve You

Picture this: You're out and about, perhaps in an unfamiliar neighborhood, and hunger pangs have started to kick in, so it's a relief when you spot a McDonald's drive-thru. Sure, you're walking rather than driving, but should that matter? All you want to do is place your order, pick it up at the window, and be on your way — the absence of a car shouldn't get between you and a Big Mac, right? While many would sympathize, peckish pedestrians should beware that there's a strong chance McDonald's drive-thru employees will refuse to serve you if you approach by foot.

On Reddit, one user who identified as a general manager of an unspecified drive-thru restaurant explained the policy, stating that many drive-thrus have a weight sensor at the order point that customers without a car would not set off, that the restaurant may be held liable for any pedestrians who get struck by a car while attempting to order, and that allowing people to walk up to the service window raised the risk of robbery.

It's unclear if this is a universal policy at all McDonald's drive-thru restaurants, or if it depends which country you are in. The official UK website for McDonald's, for example, plainly states that "for safety reasons we cannot serve pedestrians and vehicles at the same outdoor service point."