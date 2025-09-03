I'm A Former Restaurant Server, And These Are My Biggest Pet Peeves With Customers

The mind of a server mid-rush is a terrifying place to be. We're moving a mile a minute with an overwhelming list of backlogged tasks, all with a beaming smile still on our faces. Whether it be a soda refill, dropping a check, grabbing that extra side of ketchup, or greeting the latest two-top, there is never a lull on the floor. We're constantly scanning, accessing, and prioritizing to balance the very delicate game of time management. Despite this universal understanding, plenty of diners still seem to think their time is more valuable than everyone else's.

For some unknown reason, there's a generation of people who think the best way to get a server's attention (in a loud restaurant, mind you) is by snapping your fingers or flailing your arms in the air. This gives off the energy that you are the most important person in the room, and wherever you need to be is far more important than the plans of every other person in the restaurant.

I would hope this action is a thing of the past, but sadly, I still see folks snapping their fingers for attention. If you want our assistance, go for a more humane approach rather than treating us like dogs. Try making eye contact, politely raising your hand, or an age-old classic: Simply saying "excuse me" as we pass. Going out to eat is a luxury and patience is a virtue. If you're tight on time, then it might not be the smartest choice to sit down at a busy restaurant for a "quick" meal.