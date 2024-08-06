How Working At A Restaurant Changes You Into A More Mindful Diner

There are some sounds that will never leave your head. It might be the crashing of waves against the shore, or music at a festival that you scored tickets to. For me, it's the printer that sat on the shelf of the pizza restaurant where I worked while in college. I remember the way it spurted and spun as pizza orders flew through the kitchen; it almost was like the metronome that set the back-of-house pace on a busy Friday.

I can still hear the buzzing and printing of the tickets, and the groans of kitchen staff — like a scene of restaurant struggles in "The Bear" — that followed. But now, with my eatery-employment days long behind me, I hear those printing orders and other familiar kitchen noises from a different perspective: as a patron. Surely, the experience of dining in an eatery and working in one is very different, but it begs the question: How does living through those experiences — of disgruntled diners, of pizzas accidentally dropped on the floor, of mid-shift breaks spent screaming within the walk-in cooler — transform someone into a different type of restaurant customer, if not a better one?

Working both back and front of house unequivocally changed the way that I experience restaurants as a patron. Now that I know (and have lived through) what happens behind those swinging doors, here are some of the ways I've found that the dining experience changes for people who have worked in a restaurant.