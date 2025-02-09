Is It Rude To Bring Food For Your Kids To Restaurants?

Dining etiquette is one thing that always seems to change. One minute, it's not okay to order water for the entire table, and the next, there's numerous restaurant napkin etiquette intricacies that you absolutely have to know before you make a trip to a fine dining restaurant. While these dining expectations have changed dramatically over time, there is one thing that has seemingly never shifted: the idea that it's not okay to bring outside food into a restaurant.

As a full-grown adult, bringing a sandwich from Subway into a fine dining restaurant because you "didn't like anything on the menu," is a problem in and of itself. While it's seen as insensitive, inappropriate, and not to mention, flat-out weird to see an adult bring an entire takeout order to a restaurant, there are far more nuances when it comes to whether or not you can bring outside food to pacify young children. As someone who worked in a restaurant, and also someone who would rather sit next to a crying baby on an airplane than an uncontrolled child in a restaurant, I can understand both sides of the coin. However, there are so few circumstances where bringing outside food for kids into a restaurant is acceptable that you're better off not even considering it as an option when it comes time to eat out — but we'll dig into all of the nuances.

