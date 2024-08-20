Is It Bad Etiquette To Order Water For The Table While Dining?

Water isn't just an essential element of life, it's also a key ingredient of hospitality. That's why the first thing you offer a guest at your home is a drink of water — if you haven't set one out already. Restaurants everywhere have long followed suit, often bringing water to the table with the menus. However, those water glasses may remain untouched or barely sipped by diners who prefer to shift to preferred beverages as quickly as possible. This waste of water, especially as climate change continues to shrink water supply, is now driving restaurants and local governments to change policies to request-only water.

This raises the question of whether it's considered bad etiquette to order water at all. Certainly, it is to many, as any scan of news sites and forums quickly show, especially when water is ordered for the entire table. As a server put it to Food & Wine, "It never failed to annoy me when someone would order water for the entire table ... It's a waste of time, resources, and water glasses that have to go back through the dishwasher."

Some state and local laws still require restaurants to serve tap water by request. Few disagree with this, as people should be drinking upwards of 13 cups of water a day, and providing it is humane. Overall, it seems that ordering water for yourself is acceptable, while ordering waters for the entire table is less so.