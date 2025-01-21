So, What Does A Restaurant Host Actually Do?

At almost any sit-down restaurant, you'll be greeted at the front door by a cheery and welcoming host. If you have a reservation, they'll check you in and lead you through the labyrinthine path to your table. An especially efficient host may pull out your chair, unfold your napkin, and hand you menus, perhaps even suggesting a chef's special, before handing you over to the wait staff. Other than charm, you might think a restaurant host has a limited skill set because even in the busiest fine dining restaurant, it seems to be a pretty cushy job. But it takes a lot more than social skills to be a restaurant host, and their wide-ranging responsibilities may surprise you.

Most restaurants use an online reservation system and it's up to the host to organize the reservations. This means contacting people who haven't shown up or rescheduling those who are running late without provoking the ire of patrons waiting to be seated or are on the wait list. Inevitably, some patrons lose their temper when they see empty tables, unaware they're reserved, and the host needs to exercise enormous patience under the stress of keeping everyone feeling respected and equally important. But a host's duties extend beyond the front-of-house in ways that aren't so apparent. According to hosts who have posted on Reddit, they may also be responsible for busing tables when short-staffed, emptying trash, cleaning high chairs and booster seats, and even restocking and cleaning the bathrooms.

