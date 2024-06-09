10 Signs That Indicate You're Eating In A Fine Dining Restaurant

It's no secret that dining out has gotten more expensive. With food cost-driven price hikes and controversies surrounding tipping practices, indulging in a meal out has transitioned from a simple treat into a luxurious indulgence. Yet, there's something undeniably special about splurging on a night out.

We're all for a splurge now and then, especially when celebrating a milestone or special occasion, and fine dining has classically satiated the appetite for a "treat yourself" moment. After all, if you're going to shell out the cash, you may as well make the meal worth your while. But how do you know whether a restaurant will actually deliver on an out-of-this-world experience or just leave you with a bill that has you seeing stars?

Classic restaurant ranking entities like Michelin and World's 50 Best have come under fire in recent years for praising the same Euro-centric venues and ignoring innovation in the dining room. So, I decided to break down the standard building blocks of a quality restaurant experience into an easily digestible list of signs that indicate a genuine fine dining establishment. Drawing on this writer's experience working in the luxury hospitality sector, I've identified some key elements that signify a world-class eatery, each of which ensures that your time and money will be well spent.