10 Food Industry Jobs That You Should Know About

Flavorists are food scientists who create or mimic flavors for foods and drinks. There are broadly three main areas: development of a flavor, replicating a flavor, and altering a flavor, and each area is extremely complex. Take the development of a new flavor; the flavorist may be asked to create a new cheese flavor for a bag of chips — but creating cheese flavors is far from simple. There are many different cheese flavors; they will vary from country to country and even within a region, so understanding the nuances of flavor profiles within different locations is just one skill required to deliver the exact flavor that a customer wants.

Flavorists are often required to copy flavors; they will work in a food lab to analyze the product's chemical properties. Once they have broken down the ingredient list, the flavorist can select the correct natural extract, essential oil, or synthetic compound to recreate that flavor. When altering a flavor, a flavorist may be asked to make it more cheesy, spicy, or sweet. Again, understanding the chemical compounds and ingredients is essential to perform this task. Replicating flavors proves useful when creating specialized products, for example, gluten-free, vegan, or vegetarian products.

A flavorist has thoroughly researched and tested almost every manufactured food or drink that you will eat. They work to ensure consistency of experience, ensuring that your cheesy popcorn always tastes the same and that the products you eat are safe to consume.