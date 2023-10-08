The Restaurant Industry Job Pool Has Returned To Pre-COVID Levels

Don't call it a comeback. More than three years after the pandemic rocked the restaurant industry, things might be finally returning to "normal."

Back in 2020, one in four people who got laid off at the start of the pandemic worked in a restaurant. Now, in a major tide shift, September 2023 alone saw 60,700 new jobs in "eating and drinking" establishments, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, via QSR. Industry-wide, restaurant revenue seems to be gradually increasing, as well. In August, nationwide restaurant sales hit $90.8 billion, up 0.3% from July's $90.5 billion. It's slow growth, to be sure, but it's demonstrative of a larger consistent positive trend. Earlier this year, Forbes reported that fine dining restaurant reservations have returned to pre-pandemic levels. At establishments across the board, 27% of foodies said they've been patronizing restaurants more often than they used to.

Restaurant employment has been gradually increasing as the labor shortage begins to ease. But, with that resurgence of workers has come a revolutionary wave of workers' rights and increased union activity. Mandatory minimum wage increases are just the beginning. Earlier this week, Chicago's City Council voted to eliminate the tip credit, meaning the city's tipped restaurant workers will receive the same minimum wage as any other industry employee, before tips. In short, food service jobs are getting more attractive by the day (a long overdue shift).