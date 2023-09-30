NYC Food Delivery Workers Could Soon Make $18 Per Hour

The U.S. hasn't raised the federal minimum wage since 2009, and in many grocery stores in 2023, that $7.25 isn't even enough to buy a gallon of milk. Now, state governments are taking matters into their own hands and protecting their workers.

On Thursday, Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Nicholas Moyne ruled that Uber, Grubhub, and DoorDash legally cannot overturn or ignore the city's upcoming minimum wage mandate for third-party food delivery drivers. The new mandatory raise will ensure that NYC's estimated 65,000 delivery drivers earn at least $17.96 per hour before tips, a sizable jump from the $11 hourly average most workers were pulling, per the city's estimation. The nearly $18 wage will take effect in October 2023, and has the potential to further increase to $19.96 by 2025 with adjustments for inflation.

New York City's Department of Consumer and Worker Protection originally proposed the raise back in November 2022, asking for a $23.82 hourly minimum wage for "deliveristas." The compromised $17.96 was scheduled to take effect in July, but heavy adversity from the big three food delivery apps delayed the ruling until now. Grubhub, DoorDash, and Uber all challenged the raise, requesting temporary restraining orders. Only one smaller food delivery platform, Relay, has been granted an injunction. Now, Grubhub warns of higher order prices for foodies, but workers aren't rallying to make takeout more expensive for consumers — they're rallying to get paid a livable wage.