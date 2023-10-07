Chicago's City Council Voted To Eliminate The Tip Credit

Sushi bar KazuNori in NYC proudly states on its menu that customers shouldn't tip: "We are a NO TIPPING establishment. Hospitality is included in our menu prices." To anyone who's ever worked a service industry job before, factoring a livable wage for workers into the expected revenue might seem like a radical idea. Not anymore.

On Friday, Chicago's City Council voted 36 to 10 to eliminate the tip credit, reports Restaurant Business. As it previously stood in Chicago (and many other major cities), employers could legally count their servers' expected average tips toward their minimum wage base pay. Considering Chicago's minimum wage was set at $15.80 as of July 1, restaurants could pay their workers just $9.48 per hour "before tips." Now, per this ruling, dubbed "One Fair Wage," tipped restaurant employees must receive the base wage of $15.80, and whatever tips they see on top of that have been well earned.

With the tip credit dead, tipped employees in Chicago will see wages increase by 67% by July 2, 2028. It's long-overdue good news for servers, but for households that might be struggling right now, the five-year phase-in might seem like a backhand. This lengthy implementation period is the result of a compromise between the Chicago City Council and the Illinois Restaurant Association, which heavily countered the ordinance for its rise in labor costs. (The original bill called for a two-year phase-in.) This ordinance could potentially change the lives of the estimated 12.3 million food service workers in America.