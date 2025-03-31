14 Crucial Tips For Your First Restaurant Job, From A Former Manager

When starting a new job, it's important to give a good first impression to your new boss and co-workers, and being on time is the easiest way to establish that you're a fastidious worker and you take your job seriously. But, while this tip can easily apply to any job, it's particularly significant when it comes to restaurants.

Showing up late on a busy day is the perfect recipe for a stressful shift. Arriving on time, or even a couple minutes early, gives you time to set up your station, make sure everything is organized, and mentally prepare for the incoming busy day. Walking in late to a rush of customers flooding the kitchen with orders is so stressful that I still have frequent nightmares about it, and it's as easy to avoid as making sure you show up on time.

Being on time, especially when you're the new kid on the block, is also a great way to establish rapport with your coworkers. It shows that you value and respect them and, therefore, don't want to leave them shorthanded.