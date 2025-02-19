I Worked At A 3 Michelin Star Restaurant. Here's What It's Really Like Behind The Scenes

The year before my internship at Aponiente, I spent one month interning in Bo.TiC, a two Michelin star restaurant in Catalonia, near Girona. That was my very first time working in any kind of kitchen whatsoever, and while it was a valuable experience in my training, it was also a gruelling baptism of fire for someone who was accustomed to working a steady nine to five behind my laptop. Before Aponiente, I also completed another three-month internship at Annwn, a green Michelin restaurant in Pembrokeshire, West Wales.

Any restaurant with Michelin stars is outstanding, but from my experience there are some notable differences between green star, two star and three star restaurants. I worked around 11 hours daily at the green star, nearer 13 hours daily at the two star, while days at Aponiente were rarely under 14 hours. Additionally, the pressure increases with each star: I had some freedom to work unsupervized and learn at my own pace at the green star, while everything was done at breakneck speed at the three star, with little patience for slow learners or imperfections.

A one star could use the best local, seasonal produce, a two star does this, but could include more premium ingredients like caviar, A5 wagyu or fresh truffle. Aponiente, meanwhile features ingredients served nowhere else on earth, like plankton and candied tuna medulla. Consistency and the commitment to sheer culinary perfection, no matter what it takes, also set three stars apart.

