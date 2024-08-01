The Japanese Principle That All Trader Joe's Employees Must Follow

Frequent Trader Joe's shoppers often note an inspiring ambiance in the chain's roughly 600 store locations across the United States. There's a lot to fuel that feel-good aura, including artsy displays, interesting products, and competitive pricing. But there's a lesser known element in the TJ's formula, one that directly informs positive employee practices and attitudes, without which a fan-fave chain like Trader Joe's would take a big hit.

That impactful component in Trader Joe's business approach is a Japanese principle known as kaizen. It's far from a new-fangled idea, dating back decades in corporate applications, specifically with mega-entities such as Toyota Motor Corporation. It became a core part of the Trader Joe's philosophy in 2007, as the company implemented new expansion plans under the direction of former CEO Dan Bane. It explains kaizen as a philosophy of continuous improvement, facilitating change and developments for optimal results. For Trader Joe's, it's a way to ensure each of the stores and every product it carries is the best it can possibly be.

The philosophy can be applied to a specific product or to overall store and employee practices and methods. For example, Trader Joe's describes its newest waffle weave cotton kitchen towels as an opportunity to "kaizen" the existing ones; in other words, progressively improve them. When it comes to incorporating the kaizen philosophy across broader business models, the concepts deepen.