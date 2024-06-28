The Bear Season 3 Captures The Importance Of Restaurant Jobs As The Backbone Of Our Economy

This article contains spoilers for "The Bear" Season 3.

"The Bear" is back for Season 3, bringing with it all of the enmity, anger, resentment, frustration, anxiety, pressure, creativity, laughter, and joy that exists within the ecosystem of a fine dining restaurant. Egos collide, discoveries elevate, the past lingers, and plate after perfect plate is presented following a call for "Hands." Though sticklers may quibble about the minutiae or the Chicago restaurants featured on the show, the consensus among fans and industry professionals is that "The Bear" nails the restaurant gestalt.

There are plenty of themes that can and will be pored over, but one that might be overlooked is how restaurant work is framed — namely how it depicts the strength and necessity of restaurants to both the individual and the economy, especially as the restaurant industry has recovered in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Carmy, Sydney, Richie, and the rest of the back and front of the house teams reflect the diverse patchwork of people that coalesce around restaurants. Their backgrounds are disparate, but they share common elements and motivators.

These are folks who operate a bit afield of the system, and restaurants have always been a haven for them. Regardless of one's skill set and level, there is work to be done in the bowels of the kitchen and on the floor. What's more, restaurant jobs are definitely not stagnant; initiative and curiosity are often rewarded with training and advancement. Far from frivolous, restaurant jobs elevate and sustain both individual people and the larger workforce.