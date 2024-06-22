Every Chicago Restaurant Featured On The Bear So Far
FX's "The Bear" is more than just a form of entertainment for viewers; it's an inside look into the life of running a restaurant — and one that has left chefs calling the show "almost too real." "The Bear" follows the journey of Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) and his rag-tag staff on their journey of transforming Carmy's late brother's Chicago sandwich shop into a fine-dining establishment.
It's easy to get caught up in the plot of the show, especially ahead of the release of season 3, which will be dropping on Hulu on June 24. But, if you take a closer look, you'll find countless references to real Chicago restaurants that not only served as inspiration for the series, but also were used as the set for many of its scenes. This is a comprehensive list of some of the restaurants that were mentioned, featured, or used as b-roll within "The Bear." And spoiler alert: The dishes and drinks that come out of them will surely have you saying, "Yes, chef!"
After Lounge
After Lounge, located right next door to Ever, was the set for the Copenhagen restaurant where Marcus Brooks (Lionel Boyce) gained his understanding of pastry arts under the guise of Luca (Will Poulter) in Season 2. But, this lively Chicago spot is more than just a staging area; it's home to excellent cocktails and fare.
Michelin-star chef Curtis Duffy is at the helm of this spot, and like Ever, he infuses an deep understanding of fine food and drink into every item on the menu. You'll find an impressive array of small plates, like steamed buns and Vietnamese duck wings, larger platters, and an array of fine caviars to select from. Folks enjoying the nightlife of Chicago will also adore the late night menu, available on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m.
info@after-lounge.com
1338 W Fulton St, Chicago, IL 60607
Alice's Lounge
In Season 2 Episode 5, Tina Marrero (Liza Colón-Zayas) lets loose with some shots and delivers a fiery rendition of Freddy Fender's "Before The Next Teardrop Falls."You too can shed all your premonitions at Alice's Lounge in Avondale.
This spot offers lively karaoke five nights a week, along with a slurry of cocktails and alcohol to keep the night going. The dive bar is filled with the vibrant energy that you need for a good night in the city — whether you're a T.V. star or not.
facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063643807648
(773) 279-9382
3556 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618
Avec
If you watch Season 2 Episode 3 quite closely, you may see Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) talking to Donnie Madia, one of the co-founders of One Off Hospitality: the restaurant group that owns and operates Avec. Chef Dylan Patel, one of the managers of the restaurant, can also be seen with his staff running through a pre-dinner service at the Chicago restaurant. And if that didn't get your attention, we can assume that the short-rib hummus that the camera pans to did.
Avec has been serving top-tier Mediterranean cuisine in the city for over 20 years. Besides its meaty rendition of hummus, you'll also find an array of other plates at both of its locations in West Loop and River North, including pan-fried calamari, fava bean tartine, and whole roasted fish.
(312) 377-2002
615 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60661
Beck's Chicago
One of the most unfortunate parts of "The Bear" is that none of the characters were actually seen entering Beck's — although they did get a great view of the iconic neon sign in Season 2 Episode 7 when Richie Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) is shown running to nearby Pequod's.
Fans of the sports bar know it well for its drinks and upscale bar food, as well as its generous seating area. It's a great spot to catch a sports game and dig into a plate of mini sliders, sweet chili sauce-topped broccoli and cauliflower, and its famous wings.
(773) 661-1573
2201 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago, IL 60614
Ceres Cafe
Like other spots on this list, Ceres Cafe was one spot that was merely mentioned in "The Bear," though it gets an entire episode named after it. In Season 1 Episode 6, Carmy's brother, Mikey Berzatto (Jon Bernthal), who was introduced to viewers for the first time in the series, mentions that he and Richie a run-in with Bill Murray and Chris Chelios at the spot.
Ceres Cafe still has that statue that Mikey referenced in the episode, along with a ton of stiff pours and bar snacks to boot. Its martinis and old fashioneds are worthy of ordering, especially if they lead to a future story that starts with the iconic line, "So, we're at Ceres, right?"
(312) 427-3443
141 West Jackson Bvld, Chicago, IL 60604
Giant
Giant doesn't actually appear in "The Bear," at least, not in its entirety. Viewers may know it as a different pseudonym, the Veranda French Bistro. Sydney visits the restaurant seeking advice on creating a successful restaurant in Season 2 Episode 3, where the actual staff of Giant can be seen milling around in the background.
Although its role in the show may be small, as its name suggests, the food is something big. Its menu features premium ingredients and twists on classic favorites, like trout roe with sour cream and tempura and a foie gras and asparagus pizzette.
(773) 252-0997
3209 W Armitage Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
Gene & Jude's
Gene and Jude's was one of the many spots highlighted in the introduction of Season 1 Epsiode 7. While the spot only gets a few seconds of airtime, the fact that it was included hints to how beloved the spot is within the city. Folks flock to Gene and Jude's for its Depression Dogs — a classic red Chicago sausage covered in yellow mustard, white relish white onion, and sports peppers. But, this iconic Chicago spot takes it a step up and covers its weenies in a coating of fries.
The menu here is as simple as it gets: hot dogs, double dogs, fries, and a corn roll tamale. And, be forewarned — it's also the spot that you will be ridiculed if you even think about putting ketchup on your hot dog.
(708) 452-7634
2720 N River Rd, River Grove, IL 60171
The Green Door Tavern
Green Door is the little tavern located next to the Beef. Viewers can see its facade in several shots, and Richie notes that it's closing in Season 1 as a nod to the changing neighborhood dynamics. But, patrons will be happy to know that this spot does not, in fact, plan on closing any time soon — at least in real life. The restaurant began operating in 1921 and still has many of the same fixtures that it did during the Prohibition era. The '20s legacy is also clearly evident at The Drifter, an underground speakeasy located beneath the restaurant.
Patrons dining on the first floor can enjoy local beers on tap, massive burgers, and its "famous" deviled eggs. If you're feeling adventurous, you might even order the "United States of Bacon" triple-decker grilled cheese, stuffed with four types of cheese, bacon, and tomato and served on marble rye.
(312) 664-5496
678 N Orleans St, Chicago, IL 60654
Ed Debvic's
In the T.V. show, Ed Debvic's was the original inspiration for The Beef, though the diner doesn't actually appear in the show itself. And although it would be easy enough for the show's writers to make up a fictional, '50s-style spot for this role, they chose to feature an actual restaurant that's been serving quintessential diner fare since 1984.
Customers can sample an array of retro classics at Ed Debvic's, including pancakes, club sandwiches, and breakfast skillets. But people don't just flock to Ed Debvic's for the food; they come for the (purposefully) snarky servers, dressed in kitschy, themed attire, who are known to break out in choreographed dances a time or two.
(312) 374-8497
159 E Ohio St, Chicago, IL 60611
Elske
Sydney pays Elske a visit in Season 2 Episode 3, where she's greeted by chef David Posey. It's at Elske where she has the opportunity to play with different types of pasta, and is shown rolling, cooking, and tasting a bite (before promptly spitting it into a towel), with a copy of "Leading with the Heart: Coach K's Successful Strategies for Basketball, Business, and Life" within arm's reach.
While Elske does serve pasta on its menu, its focus is on fresh, light flavors with a focus on detail and fine ingredients. Eaters can also order from the Scandinavian-inspired tasting menu, which features dishes like Skrei cod with charred sugar snap peas, pine, and lardo and a duck liver tart with salted ramps and toasted buckwheat.
(312) 733-1314
1350 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60607
Ever Restaurant
Ever is easily the most recognizable restaurant in "The Bear" series, as it is the main setting for "Forks," Season 2 Episode 7. Richie undergoes a massive character development as he learns the inter-workings of the front-of-house at a fictional restaurant housed inside of Ever. The production crew utilized many of Ever's waitstaff for filming, and you will also see executive chef Curtis Duffy's hands at work plating the various dishes in the episode.
Like the restaurant depicted in the show, Ever is widely-acclaimed for its top-notch service and fare. You'll find impressive eight to 10-course tasting menus costing more than $300 per person. This deluxe dining experience is by reservation only and can be booked on the website via Tock.
info@ever-restaurant.com
1340 W Fulton St, Chicago, IL 60607
Johnnie's Beef
If you watch the Season 1 Episode 6 montage, you're likely to catch a glimpse of the exterior of Johnnie's Beef. While it may have not itself been the inspiration for the Beef's namesake or set-up, it's clear that the producers thought highly enough of this spot to include it in the introduction of the episode.
Johnnie's Beef has been serving Chicago's hungry residents since 1961. Its specialty is, unsurprisingly, the quintessential Italian beef sandwich, complete with a scoop of giardiniera on top. Besides this classic sandwich, which is a must-order when visiting the Windy City, Johnnie's also serves up hot dogs and refreshing cups of Italian lemonade to go with it.
facebook.com/p/Johnnies-Beef-100064877400220/
(708) 452-6000
7500 W North Ave, Elmwood Park, IL 60707
Kasama
The first place that Sydney visits on her tour of Chicago's best culinary hits, in Season 2 Episode 3, is Kasama. Luckily, you can pay this Michelin-starred restaurant a visit, too, and order the same thing as Ayo Edebiri's character: the mushroom adobo with a fried egg and garlic rice and a mango tart.
The spot also offers a night-time tasting menu, Thursday through Sunday, by reservation only. It's filled with the delectable Filipino fare that put Kasama on the map. We'd also be remiss not to mention the restaurant's impressive array of pastries, including foie gras danishes, fresh fruit hand-pies, and a laminated brioche stuffed with an ube and coconut filling.
(773) 697-3790
1001 N Winchester Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
Kendall College
Although it's not exactly a restaurant per say, Nina and Ebraheim (Edwin Lee Gibson) spend a fair amount of time developing their culinary skills at Kendall College while the restaurant is undergoing its renovations during Season 2. Viewers got an inside look of the kitchens at the school, while Mike Salzinski, one of the chefs and instructors, led the characters through a staged class.
As part of the school's curriculum, its students prepare dishes for the Kendall College Dining Room, which you can visit from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays. You can make reservations on its website and sample some of the work of its students — and get a pretty fairly-priced meal out of it.
(888) 658-8632
18 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60603
Lao Peng You
Lao Peng You is another one of Sydney's stops during Season 2 Episode 3. She visits for the dumplings, and based on the looks of them, you should pay Lao Peng You a visit to try them, too. This spot is much more casual than many of the other restaurants featured on "The Bear." It's a BYOB, counter-service joint that doesn't skimp on the quality of its hand-rolled dumplings.
If dumplings aren't your forte, you can always order a warming, cozy noodle soup or a cold, refreshing salad. This spot is only open Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., so you'll need to plan accordingly to get your dumpling fix.
(872) 206-8624
2020 W Chicago Ave, Chicago IL, 60608
Loaf Lounge
Everyone loves a slice of chocolate cake, and no slice looks as delicious as the one Marcus prepares in Season 1. Though, this is actually the baking handiwork of Sarah Mispagel, owner of the Loaf Lounge, who also served as a consultant for all things sweet on the show. Besides cakes and pastries, the Loaf Lounge also offers a modest selection of breakfast and lunch sandwiches.
You can order one of slice of "The Bear Chocolate Cake," as its listed on the menu. Or, order a whole one from the website for your next special event (or "The Bear" watch party) — just remember to give at least three days' notice.
(773) 904-7852
2934 N Milwaukee Ave Suite E, Chicago, IL 60618
Margie's Candies
Honestly, we felt Sydney when she buried her emotions into an ice cream sundae at Margie's Candies during the aptly named, "Sundae" episode (Season 2, Episode 3). This spot has been serving up an array of frozen treats since 1933, but you can also dive into one of its ice creams at its second location in North Center.
Unlike other ice cream parlors, Margie's Candies channels its energy into crafting sundaes — rather than just scoops of ice cream here and there. Popular options include the hot fudge sundae and the jumbo fudge atomic sundae, made with three massive scoops of your favorite flavor.
Multiple locations
Michael Jordan's Steak House
In Season 1, Marcus mentioned his affinity for the double-smoked maple-glazed bacon appetizer, coated in Burton's maple glaze, at Michael Jordan's Steak House. This chain has locations across the country, including inside of the Intercontinental Hotel on Michigan Avenue in Chicago.
The steakhouse offers more than just bacon, though. Michael Jordan's Steak House serves up lavish steak platters including the Legendary Steak Flight, complete with Wagyu strip steak, filet mignon, New York strip, lobster tails, and garlic shrimp. Just be sure to save room for the bacon.
michaeljordansteakhouse.com/chicago
(312) 321-8823
505 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60611
Mr. Beef
Mr. Beef was undoubtedly part of the inspiration behind the concept of "The Bear." Chris Storer, the show's creator and producer, paid Mr. Beef a visit a time or two and shot footage inside of the restaurant. You can even see Chris Zucchero, son of the late owner, Joe Zucchero, make some appearances in the series.
As suggested by its name, Mr. Beef's specialty is the classic, no-frills Italian beef sandwich. Chris Zucchero, in an interview with Eater Chicago, said it best when he referred to the restaurant as a "punk rock band" throwing a wrench in a "music industry full of saccharin pop stars." The food here is real, authentic Chicago. No beef about it.
(312) 337-8500
666 N Orleans St, Chicago, IL 60654
Pequod's Pizza
Richie's training inside the walls of Ever would be nothing without his visit to Pequod's Pizza in Season 2 Episode 7. In order to satisfy some out-of-towners visiting the upscale restaurant, Richie is challenged to run and grab an iconic Chicago-style deep dish pizza at the restaurant, which is then given the gourmet touch of micro-basil and sauce. Service, am I right?
Pequod's has long been one of the most recognizable deep dish joints in the city. You can purchase one of four pie size options at the restaurant. You can also order an array of other items, including pasta and appetizers, but the real attraction at this spot is, by far, the deep dish pizza.
(773) 327-1512
2207 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago, IL 60614
Pizza Lobo
Although Pequod's does make an appearance in "The Bear," it's not the only pizza joint that the show highlights. In Season 2 Episode 3, Sydney is spotted chowing down on a slice of non-deep dish pepperoni from the counter of Pizza Lobo. While this may have been in an effort to highlight the diversity of different pizza styles offered in the city, it also awakened viewers craving for a slice of good, greasy pizza.
Pizza Lobo offers both 16-inch pies and an array of slices available at the window on in the store itself. It also has a sister store in Andersonville, but if you want the true "The Bear" experience, you have to go to the one in Chicago proper.
(312) 265-1745
3000 W Fullerton Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
Publican Quality Meats
Rob Levitt, head butcher and chef de cuisine at Publican Quality Meats, is consulted by Sydney in Season 2 Episode 3. This spot, located in the Fulton Market, houses not only a butcher shop, but also a market and café, too. The café is open for lunch during the week, and it sticks to brunch on the two weekend days. You'll find an impressive charcuterie selection, along with salads that can be customized with extra protein — for the carnivores among us.
Be sure to pay a visit to Publican Quality Bread, the butchery's sister store, where you can pick up delicious sweet and savory pastries, loaves, and more. It has locations in both West Town and Oak Park.
Multiple locations
Roeser's Bakery
One of the most tantalizing scenes in "The Bear" is when Marcus experiments with various types of donuts. And that confectionary inspiration comes from none other than Roeser's Bakery in Humboldt Park. The classic shop has been serving up exquisite baked goods and cakes since 1911, but it's perhaps best known for its donuts.
The donut flavors include everything from classic chocolate to delectable glazed Long Johns. Roeser's is also one of the best spots in the city to grab a rich, Polish paczki donut just in time for Fat Tuesday.
(773) 489-6900
3216 W North Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
Superdawg Drive-In
The Superdawg Drive-In gets a mention in Season 1 Epsiode 7, where its exterior, complete with its neon signs, bright lights, and two hot dogs, seeming flirting with one another on the roof. You'll also spot its hot dog boxes later on in the series, in Season 2 Episode 5.
Superdawg is well-known for its iconic blue boxes stuffed with hot dogs (Chicago-style, of course), crinkle-cut fries, and burgers. Its beef-hot dogs are served on poppyseed buns and topped with mustard, piccalilli, a kosher dill pickle, chopped Spanish onions, and a hot pepper.
(773) 763-0660
6363 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60646