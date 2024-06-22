Every Chicago Restaurant Featured On The Bear So Far

FX's "The Bear" is more than just a form of entertainment for viewers; it's an inside look into the life of running a restaurant — and one that has left chefs calling the show "almost too real." "The Bear" follows the journey of Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) and his rag-tag staff on their journey of transforming Carmy's late brother's Chicago sandwich shop into a fine-dining establishment.

It's easy to get caught up in the plot of the show, especially ahead of the release of season 3, which will be dropping on Hulu on June 24. But, if you take a closer look, you'll find countless references to real Chicago restaurants that not only served as inspiration for the series, but also were used as the set for many of its scenes. This is a comprehensive list of some of the restaurants that were mentioned, featured, or used as b-roll within "The Bear." And spoiler alert: The dishes and drinks that come out of them will surely have you saying, "Yes, chef!"