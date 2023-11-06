The Bear Is Officially Back In Business For Season 3 Next Year

The restaurant industry has an infamously high turnover rate, yet at the same time, other folks devote their entire careers to the professional kitchen. "The Bear's" tough realism makes a solid case for both groups. That's why fans have gone rabid over the Hulu-exclusive FX series since it first aired in 2022. Now, FX has renewed "The Bear" for a third season; 10 more half-hour episodes starring "Shameless" alum Jeremy Allen White are officially on their way.

The show may be young, but it's already emerged as a perhaps unlikely cultural phenomenon. "Yes, chef" memes have taken over the internet and fans have donned tight white tee shirts and aprons for Halloween.

FX reported Season 2 had 70% higher viewership within the first few days of its release compared to Season 1, and the show's fanbase has only seemed to grow since then. Folks continued to be wowed by Season 2, which trekked deeper into the trenches of the restaurant industry. The cast worked to transform their humble sandwich shop into a fine dining establishment, and the ride was anything but glamorous. Nick Grad, president of FX Entertainment, raves, "What [the cast] and the crew have done is truly remarkable, and we and our partners at Hulu join fans in looking forward to the next chapter in the story of 'The Bear,'" via Variety. It's safe to say that fans are equally as stoked.