What Does It Mean When A Chef '86's A Menu Item?

As anyone who has ever worked in the service industry before (or anyone generally fluent in cool-guy lingo) knows, "'86'ed" is a term for doing away with something. Back-of-house line cooks might shout "'86 the special" at the person working the expo counter, indicating that a key ingredient necessary for making the dish has officially run out. At this point, expo would communicate to the front-of-house servers that the special has been '86'ed" so they know not to offer it to guests when seating them. But, where did the number 86 come from in the first place?

The first written explanation of the term, according to Merriam-Webster, appears in the 1933 "glossary of soda-fountain lingo," a column printed in the New Jersey Courier-Post by news writer Walter Winchell. It was also noted that 1930s American soda counter culture employed "eighty-six" as a rhyme for "nix," not unlike the tradition of cockney rhyming slang (i.e. "brass tacks" means "facts" and "me old China plate" means "my good mate").

Today, the term 86'ed remains intrinsically linked to the service industry, but the colloquial use of the campy soda-jerk slang has expanded far beyond the realm of the lunch counter. '86ing refers to refusing to serve a specific customer at least as often as to refer to a sold-out menu item. Beyond the walls of a professional kitchen, you can '86 an old habit, '86 a deadbeat boyfriend, or '86 a pile of unworn clothes from your closet.

