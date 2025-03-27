14 Fast Food Chains With Locations Inside The US Pentagon
You may be familiar with the five-sided building in Arlington, Virginia known as the Pentagon. It is one of the largest office buildings in the entire world, not to mention one of the most secure. Its role as the United States Department of Defense headquarters and symbol of the country's strength are just a couple hints as to why it's so heavily guarded.
But despite its elite status, the Pentagon is filled with over 23,000 military and civilian employees who are just like us. They work 9-to-5s, sit through meetings, and eat fast food at the food court. One of the not-so-well-kept secrets of the building is that it is home to more than 20 different restaurants. Some, like Fresh Kitchen by Robert Irvine, offer more of a sit-down dining experience, and there are a few temporary pop-ups that come and go on a rotating schedule. But, as of this writing, there are also 14 well-known fast food and fast-casual chains on the premises that are serving our country by flipping burgers, brewing coffee, and even scooping ice cream.
Understandably, these restaurants are accessible to employees only and sometimes site visitors. But it's this kind of exclusivity that piques the public's interest. If you've ever caught yourself wondering how government officials refuel and chow down, stick with us. We're giving a behind-the-scenes look at the Pentagon's covert food operations that include heavy hitters, from McDonald's to Taco Bell to Subway.
McDonald's
The Pentagon's exclusive Golden Arches turned into a viral internet sensation. The chain has held residence in the DOD building for years, with hours from 6 am to 5 pm. But a song called "McDonald's in the Pentagon" by Silly Stu, shared on TikTok and YouTube in February 2025, has transformed it from a government employee lunch stop to a place of mystery and intrigue.
Presumably, the joint is whipping up the standard Mickey D's fare we enjoy on the outside, like Big Macs, chicken nuggets, and McFlurries — believe it or not, defense officials also have to satisfy their sweet tooth. But it's hard to know for certain what goes on here as it's not accessible to the public, tucked away in the C-Ring of the building between corridors 7 and 8 on the second floor. Adding to the fascination, it's said that employees at the location apparently must adhere to certain strict rules, such as only engaging in professional conversation and not inquiring about official business.
We're more concerned, however, with the menu items they may be hiding there. Are they doling out top-secret sauces? Have snack wraps been available to Pentagon employees all along? Many of us may never know.
Dunkin' Donuts
Even the U.S. government runs on Dunkin'. The Pentagon is fueled by not one, but two locations inside its walls. One is holed up close to McDonald's in the C-Ring of the building. The other is located in the Concourse Food Court. This food court is the largest, closest to the Pentagon's main or metro entrance, and is flanked by the building's own mini shopping mall. It officially opened up in September 2009 following renovations and stands as an 875-seat space. Dunkin' is just one of nine quick food options that federal employees can indulge in here.
According to Dunkin's webpage for this specific main food court location, it offers all of the features you know and love, including K-cup pods, on-the-go mobile ordering (perfect for busy government workers), and a stocked menu of coffee, donut flavors, and other foods. Both Dunkin' locations are open from 6 am to 2 pm every day.
Baskin-Robbins
The Pentagon's Dunkin' locations are both accompanied by a buddy: Baskin-Robbins. The two chains often join forces to share both coffee and ice cream in the same space, and their prerogative inside the Pentagon is no different. During the same hours of 6 am to 2 pm, federal employees can pair their java with one, or more, of Baskin-Robbins' 31 flavors. It's nice to see the shop is doing its part to make our country's defense work and negotiations just a little bit sweeter.
Like McDonald's, Baskin-Robbins is another Pentagon eatery that has gained public attention. Back in 2019, people were questioning why the Google Maps photo for the Concourse Food Court location was a shot of Paul Rudd in a Baskin-Robbins giddup. The image was pulled from Rudd's movie "Ant-Man," where his character works at the shop temporarily. It was reportedly uploaded to the location's listing by a user named Lloyd Christmas.
Unfortunately, the photo has since been removed, leaving behind less conversation-starting, yet more mouthwatering images of ice cream, shakes, sundaes, and other treats. Plus, we can't forget about the handful of humorous reviews. One reads, "Tbh this must be the most secure ice cream store in the world!"
Taco Bell
Inside the Pentagon, they're thinking outside the bun. Taco Bell is situated near McDonald's, Dunkin', and Baskin-Robins on the north side of the DOD headquarters. Luckily for the military and civilian personnel working hard inside, it's open for the vast majority of the workday from 7 am to 4 pm, and it serves up everyone's fiesta favorites. This includes the chain's tacos, burritos, and nachos, as well as specialties like the Crunchwrap, cheesy gordita crunch, and Mexican pizza. Plus, employees can avoid falling into a budget deficit thanks to the Cravings Value Menu.
It goes without saying that this Pentagon T-Bell has not been converted into a Cantina location. You know, the newer store concepts that are fully stocked with beer, wine, sangria, and even spirit-infused freezes? Government employees are fortunately (or unfortunately, depending on how you look at it) not having that much of a Baja Blast.
Panda Express
Panda Express rounds out the food options found in between the building's 7 and 8 corridors. This specific food court area actually provides seating for about 250 people. So, McDonald's customers, Taco Bell goers, and Panda Express fans can all enjoy lunch side by side — if that's not symbolism for our country's diversity, we don't know what is.
The Panda Express Pentagon storefront opened up around 2007, following the chain's first-ever military base spot opening in July of 2006 at Edwards Air Force Base in California. Another military location was also added around this same time at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida. Open from 8 am to 3 pm on weekdays, the Pentagon's Panda Express still serves up the same American Chinese cuisine that we know and love. Classics like orange chicken, broccoli beef, Kung Pao chicken, and honey walnut shrimp follow the same recipes as always, they're just more heavily guarded here than you will find anywhere else.
Jamba Juice
The Washington Headquarters Services has specifically suggested the white gummi smoothie from Jamba Juice for any defense employees on the hunt for a sweet treat — that, among a few other smoothie and shake options. This blend includes mangos with pineapple, raspberry, orange, and lime sherberts. Sounds refreshing, doesn't it? The perfect pick-me-up for any 9 to 5er — or 7 to 4er, since those are the location's operating hours. Of course, plenty of other beverage and food options exist for anyone who isn't a gummi lover. Additional smoothies range from peach perfection to greens n' ginger — all with protein or vitamin boost possibilities. Smoothie bowls are also an option, along with blended coffees, oatmeal, loaded waffles, and other bites.
Jamba Juice is located in the Pentagon's corridor 7 on the third floor. Presumably, it's set up in a similar fashion to those found in an airport terminal walkway — the perfect spot for personnel to grab a quick refreshment and be on their way to the next classified national security meeting.
Moe's Southwest Grill
Moe's Southwest Grill joins the Pentagon's fast food ranks, occupying a space close to Jamba Juice in the third floor's corridor 7. The chain's website mentions that this federal-restricted location "isn't a place you go to eat traditional Mexican or Tex Mex food, nor is it just a burrito joint." Instead, it's a destination for fresh, custom-made meals that can fit into any diet, from vegan to gluten-free — perfect for military officers and personnel on a strict food plan.
Scents of build-your-own burritos, bowls, nachos, salads, tacos, quesadillas, and even Stacks (think Taco Bell's Crunchwraps) fill the long hallway. Plus, every meal's complimentary side of chips and salsa is not to be taken for granted. All are available from the hours of 7 am to 4 pm Monday through Friday.
Potbelly Sandwich Works
Potbelly Sandwich Works is the only chain that currently resides in the Center Courtyard — in the belly of the Pentagon, if you will. The restaurant is a newer addition to the building, having just opened up in the summer of 2024. According to an email Potbelly CEO Bob Wright sent to Restaurant Dive, this venture is helping to push the chain towards its 2,000 U.S. location goal. But it also ties into its initiative of expanding onto military bases and other military-related areas.
There is no public access to this courtyard eatery. However, those with clearance can order their meal in person or online from the hours of 6 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday. And the menu is the same as you would find at any other location. A full lineup of toasted sandwiches, soups, salads, and even milkshakes and cookies are all up for grabs in the heart of our military HQ.
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
Unlike Jamba Juice, Tropical Smoothie Cafe is not a permanent fixture in the Pentagon. Instead, it's temporarily bringing a warm tropical vibe to a building otherwise bogged down by mundane bureaucracy. The smoothie spot resides in the 3/4 food court (in between corridor 3 and 4 on the south side of the building) along with other rotating picks from Fooda — a workplace food program. Just to give you a taste, at the time of this writing, a few of the program's options include Rice Around the World, Halal Guys, and Dickey's BBQ. It changes every weekday, with one mobile eatery joining the 3/4 food court every day and one joining the main Concourse Food Court.
Here at Tropical Smoothie Cafe, the Washington Headquarters Service has called out the Mocha Madness as a must-try, made with chocolate, non-fat yogurt, coffee, and cappuccino. But there are plenty of other smoothie flavors and bowls available. Plus, the shop offers a robust breakfast and lunch menu of flatbreads, wraps, sandwiches, salads, and 'Dillas (quesadillas).
Panera Bread
The remainder of the fast food and fast-casual restaurants are confined to the Concourse Food Court — presumably, we don't need to remind you of its vast size and near 900-person capacity. Panera Bread is stationed here. The cafe chain was not a part of the food court's 2009 rebuild but has meandered its way into the space since this initial reopening.
You Pick Two meals, fresh eats, and bakery items flow from this "no public access" Pentagon location. Government workers are even privy to the latest product drops and limited-time-only items. For example, they can now sink their teeth into Asiago Bagel Stack sandwiches and sip on iced chocolate lattes. And the best part is that Panera has the longest hours of all chain restaurants in the building, open from 5 am until 7 pm. Early risers and late stayers alike can rely on some fresh fuel from the chain.
Subway
Subway seems to be something of a hot spot for military personnel. Hearty footlong subs are helping to keep our country fed and strong, even at the highest order. The sandwich shop is one of the only chains at the Pentagon to have a Tripadvisor page with real reviews. Multiple reviews mention its consistently long line, hinting at its popularity. One review from 2019 reads, "A very good Subway location in the main food court of the Pentagon. Don't be intimidated by the line — it moves QUICKLY!!!"
Another 2019 review from a Pentagon night-shift janitor conversely stated that around midnight was the best time to visit this Subway for "a quiet eating experience." Sounds quite peaceful (or eerie) to have an 875-seat space all to yourself. Unfortunately, though, as of this writing six years later, the location's hours are now listed on the official Washington Headquarters Services site as 8 am to 4 pm. So, it's uncertain if this kind of low-key dining is still an option.
Popeyes
The Chicken Sandwich Wars reached all the way to the Pentagon — and even they weren't equipped to handle it. Popeyes has held a spot inside the building since at least 2009 at the time of the Concourse Food Court reopening. That means our military HQ experienced the chain's 2019 chicken sandwich release at the same time the rest of the country did ... at least for a few days. The sandwich was released on August 12. But less than two weeks later, the Pentagon location was out of the hot poultry commodity. A sign hung by the restaurant's counter read, "We out classic and spicy chicken sandwich. We apologize for the inconvenience," per Task & Purpose.
Fortunately, the sandwich made an epic return to the building — and everywhere else — a few months later at the beginning of November of that year. A close call and a touchy time for everyone involved. Since this drama though, it seems to be business as usual at the Pentagon Popeyes. It has continued to churn out sandwiches, chicken meals, and Cajun-style sides at the main food court around the clock — or, at least from its listed hours of 8 am to 2 pm on weekdays.
Starbucks
No place of work would be complete without access to a Starbucks — and this includes the Pentagon. Open from 6 am to 4 pm Monday through Friday, the coffee shop is set up in the main food court area, where it undoubtedly competes with Dunkin' for attention. But an unexpected friction also exists online between this Pentagon Starbucks and the building's McDonald's. On TikTok, a user named Skratpakk released a diss track in response to the "McDonald's in the Pentagon" song, essentially asserting the java joint's superiority over the burger chain. Who knew that some of the tension at the Pentagon was actually coming from its fast food restaurants?
Over on Reddit, the Pentagon Starbucks has also received attention. However, the conversation that broke out in a r/Starbucks thread focused instead on what kind of coffee U.S. government officials would drink. The consensus seemed to be either Americanos or drip coffees. Despite this speculation, though, the shop still serves up its standard variety of foods and drinks, including slightly newer adds like blonde espressos and nitro cold brews. Pentagon employees can even earn rewards at the restricted location.
Five Guys (coming soon)
There was once a time when Five Guys refused to deliver to the Pentagon. The burger chain first opened up in Arlington, Virginia in 1986 not too far from the building itself. Not long after, a request came in for the delivery of 15 burgers to the military HQ. Five Guys founder Jerry Murrell denied the request, later telling Inc. in 2010 that he'd refused to bend on the restaurant's no-delivery policy, even for the nation's defense officials.
The tables sure have turned in the last 40 or so years, however. Not only does Five Guys now deliver through third-party services like Uber Eats, but it also has a location slated to open at none other than the Pentagon's Concourse Food Court. An official opening date is not available on the Washington Headquarters Services website or the Five Guys location page, as of this writing. But Pentagon employees can rest assured that customizable burgers, milkshakes, and boardwalk-style fries — which we've ranked among some of fast food's best — will be heading their way soon.