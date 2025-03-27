14 Fast Food Chains With Locations Inside The US Pentagon

You may be familiar with the five-sided building in Arlington, Virginia known as the Pentagon. It is one of the largest office buildings in the entire world, not to mention one of the most secure. Its role as the United States Department of Defense headquarters and symbol of the country's strength are just a couple hints as to why it's so heavily guarded.

But despite its elite status, the Pentagon is filled with over 23,000 military and civilian employees who are just like us. They work 9-to-5s, sit through meetings, and eat fast food at the food court. One of the not-so-well-kept secrets of the building is that it is home to more than 20 different restaurants. Some, like Fresh Kitchen by Robert Irvine, offer more of a sit-down dining experience, and there are a few temporary pop-ups that come and go on a rotating schedule. But, as of this writing, there are also 14 well-known fast food and fast-casual chains on the premises that are serving our country by flipping burgers, brewing coffee, and even scooping ice cream.

Understandably, these restaurants are accessible to employees only and sometimes site visitors. But it's this kind of exclusivity that piques the public's interest. If you've ever caught yourself wondering how government officials refuel and chow down, stick with us. We're giving a behind-the-scenes look at the Pentagon's covert food operations that include heavy hitters, from McDonald's to Taco Bell to Subway.