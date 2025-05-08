How McDonald's Forms Its Rack-Shaped McRib Patties

The McDonald's McRib has been perhaps the biggest tease of the last century, coming on and off the menu every few years since its release in the 1980s. It keeps customers on their toes, but also leaves them wondering how to fill that McRib void while they wait for its return. If you've ever bitten into the sauce-drenched pork sandwich, you'll know that they're served as a distinct rack-shaped patty, even though the meat within isn't made from actual ribs. So, how does McDonald's recreate that bone-studded look?

The McRib patty is formed with a special meat press similar to a hamburger press that molds the ground meat into the iconic rib shape. McRibs are indeed made from pork, but not pork ribs — more like a combination of pork trimmings and pork shoulder (which is arguably the absolute best cut of meat for pulled pork). Grinding the pork with other products, such as the water and salt that go into McRib patties, causes the proteins to stick together easily and hold the classic rib shape until it hits your stomach. So, no, the McRib won't have actual rib bones, even though the shape may be deceiving.