26 Easy Vegan Recipes You Can Make In 30 Minutes Or Less

When you're pinched for time and need to get a meal on the table — or in your stomach — as fast as possible, it can be tempting to go through a drive-thru or just order some takeout. But if you're following a specific diet, it can be difficult to do that and still get a decent meal, and that's not even taking the price of going out to eat on a regular basis into the equation. There just aren't that many vegan fast food meals on the market, and even the places that do offer vegan options often make them pretty lackluster.

But it is possible to make yourself or your family a good meal from scratch even when you're short on time if you just follow the right recipes. That's why we've collected these easy vegan recipes you can make in just 30 minutes or less. That's less time than it takes to wait for the delivery driver to arrive. Whether you're craving a refreshing smoothie or something a bit heartier, we've got you covered with these simple ideas — no animal products required.