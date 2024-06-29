South Indian-Style Dry Banana Curry Recipe
Throughout many parts of the world, curry dishes are popular because they check off lots of boxes. They are easy to make in one pot, are intensely flavorful, and can be made ahead of time. While this South Indian-style dry banana curry is a little more unique than some better-known curry dishes, it definitely serves up all the flavors and convenience. If you like to experiment with new curry variations this recipe is one to try. Banana curry, often made with plantains or green bananas, is a very popular South Indian dish. Our recipe calls for firm but ripe bananas, and the sweetness of the bananas paired with the savory notes of the onion and garlic, the sharpness of the green chiles, and the aromatic blend of spices, make this a complex dish that is a pleasant change from the ordinary.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this dish and says, "My pantry is always stocked with a wide array of spices just perfect for Indian-style dishes. I love pairing this curry with steamed rice and flatbread for a light meal with lots of delicious flavors." Read on to learn how to transform bananas into this savory dish.
Gather the ingredients for South Indian-style dry banana curry
To make this recipe, you'll need a few things from the produce department — onion, garlic, ginger, bananas, green chiles, and optional cilantro. "Any type of green chiles will work here. There are many different types of chiles to choose from, and you can choose the heat level you prefer," Hahn shares.
Then check your pantry for coconut oil, mustard seeds, cumin seeds, coriander, chili powder, cumin powder, salt, and turmeric powder. For serving you may want to pick up some rice and flatbread or even naan or roti.
Step 1: Add coconut oil to a pan
Add the coconut oil to a pan and bring the heat to medium high.
Step 2: Add the seeds
Add the mustard seeds and cumin seeds and cook for 3-4 minutes until they are snapping.
Step 3: Add the onions and chiles
Add the chopped onion and green chiles and saute for about 5 minutes or until the onions turn translucent.
Step 4: Add the ginger and garlic
Add the ginger and garlic and saute for another minute.
Step 5: Add the spices
Add coriander, chile powder, cumin powder, salt, and turmeric. Mix well and saute for a minute.
Step 6: Add the bananas
Add sliced bananas to the pan and gently stir and cook for 10 minutes until the bananas are soft and browned but still holding their shape.
Step 7: Serve the curry
Garnish with fresh cilantro leaves if desired and serve with optional rice and flatbread.
What is the history behind South Indian-style dry banana curry?
In most cultures, certain foods hold a special significance and are served generation after generation. Since certain ingredients flourish in particular areas of the world, those ingredients tend to be the ones that find their way into a variety of much-loved dishes. Bananas grow abundantly in South India and can be found in many dishes like pazham pori, banana halwa, and banana dosa, along with our featured South Indian-style dry banana curry.
This flavorful and nutritious recipe is often served for casual family gatherings and can be served for brunch, lunch, or dinner. It is also a popular choice for more formal events like celebrations, weddings, or family reunions. It is especially prevalent as a staple for any type of cultural festival or ceremony designed to showcase the traditional local cuisine.
Since many South Indian recipes are influenced by Hinduism and Buddhism, they are naturally vegetarian. This dry banana curry is a common recipe to include with a collection of other dishes at both special events and family meals.
Can other ingredients be added to the dry curry?
This dry banana curry is very versatile and offers a solid base that can be enhanced by a variety of other ingredients. Vegetables are a common addition, and carrots, potatoes, green beans, and red peppers are nice options. When adding these vegetables, dice them and add them with the onion and chiles.
To add some protein to the meal, cubes of paneer can be added. Paneer is often referred to as Indian cottage cheese, though it is much firmer, and is well known in dishes like paneer tikka masala and matar paneer. Beans are another protein source that makes a great addition to this curry. Consider adding cooked chickpeas or kidney beans to bulk up the dish.
Toasted peanuts, cashews, or any type of seeds like sesame or poppy seeds make a nice crunchy addition to the dish. Other fresh herbs would add a burst of vibrant flavor as toppings. Chopped mint or parsley can be added along with the optional cilantro, or used in place of it to add a touch of freshness to the dish.