South Indian-Style Dry Banana Curry Recipe

Throughout many parts of the world, curry dishes are popular because they check off lots of boxes. They are easy to make in one pot, are intensely flavorful, and can be made ahead of time. While this South Indian-style dry banana curry is a little more unique than some better-known curry dishes, it definitely serves up all the flavors and convenience. If you like to experiment with new curry variations this recipe is one to try. Banana curry, often made with plantains or green bananas, is a very popular South Indian dish. Our recipe calls for firm but ripe bananas, and the sweetness of the bananas paired with the savory notes of the onion and garlic, the sharpness of the green chiles, and the aromatic blend of spices, make this a complex dish that is a pleasant change from the ordinary.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this dish and says, "My pantry is always stocked with a wide array of spices just perfect for Indian-style dishes. I love pairing this curry with steamed rice and flatbread for a light meal with lots of delicious flavors." Read on to learn how to transform bananas into this savory dish.