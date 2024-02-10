Veganized Gigi Hadid Pasta Recipe

If you want to add some vegetables to this pasta for a burst of nutrients and color, you could throw in mushrooms, grape tomatoes, and spinach, just to name a few. "Add them to the frying pan when you're cooking the red onion, Hahn advises. That way, "you don't need to worry about involving another pot to clean." You can also make this dish more filling by incorporating plant-based protein sources like chickpeas, white beans, cooked lentils, or seared tofu cubes. Stir these into the finished pasta just before serving.

Coconut milk adds richness and a slight sweetness to this dairy-free pasta, but you could substitute it with soy milk, almond milk, or flax milk instead. Or, if you prefer to use something homemade, blend ½ cup cashews with 1 cup water and use that for the creamy addition. For cheesiness, vegan Parmesan works in place of nutritional yeast.

Craving a simpler adaptation? Fresh herbs are an easy way to add an extra layer of vibrant flavor. In addition to basil, try Italian parsley, fresh oregano, or thyme. And if you want to avoid using alcohol in this dish, simply use lemon juice, vinegar, or broth in place of the vodka.