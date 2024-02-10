Veganized Gigi Hadid Pasta Recipe
Attention, vegans: We're bringing you a plant-based twist on the famed Gigi Hadid pasta, an Italian-style spicy vodka sauce creation shared countless times on social media. Crafted with pasta, sauteed red onion, and minced garlic in olive oil, the real magic unfolds with a rich combination of tomato paste, vodka, and unsweetened coconut milk in place of the classic dairy ingredients. The creaminess is heightened by the addition of vegan butter, while nutritional yeast and red pepper flakes inject a welcome savory depth and spicy kick.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "I love taking trending recipes from social media and making them vegan. This version is so delicious, even non-vegans will love it." Indeed, this plant-based dish caters to the ever-growing demand for diverse and delicious vegan meal options, yet it upholds the classic pasta alla vodka flavors most everyone seems to know and love. Whip up this easy and delicious pasta in under 30 minutes and start another grocery list — you're going to want to add this to your regular rotation of easy weeknight dinners.
Gather the ingredients for veganized Gigi Hadid pasta
To make this recipe, you can start by picking up some pasta. "I'm using a shell-shaped pasta, but any pasta will work here, ranging from a standard spaghetti to a thicker rigatoni," Hahn shares. You'll need just a few things from the produce department: red onion, garlic, and fresh basil as an optional topping. For the sauce, pick up tomato paste, coconut milk, vodka, nutritional yeast, and vegan butter. Check your pantry for olive oil, salt, and red pepper flakes.
Step 1: Boil a pot of water
Fill a large pot with water and bring to a boil.
Step 2: Cook the pasta and save some of the water
Cook pasta according to package instructions, and reserve ½ cup pasta cooking water before draining.
Step 3: Add oil to a pan
Meanwhile, add oil to a large frying pan over medium heat.
Step 4: Saute the aromatics
Add onion and garlic and cook for 5 minutes.
Step 5: Add tomato paste
Add tomato paste and cook for 1 more minute.
Step 6: Make things saucy
Stir in the vodka, coconut milk, and nutritional yeast and cook for 2 minutes.
Step 7: Combine the pasta and sauce
Add the cooked pasta, ¼ cup reserved pasta water, butter, salt, and red pepper flakes. Toss until everything is combined and the butter has melted.
Step 8: Let it simmer
Reduce heat to a simmer and cook, stirring, for 1 more minute. Add the remaining pasta water to thin out the sauce, if desired.
Step 9: Garnish and serve
Serve warm and topped with fresh basil, if desired.
What other ingredients can I add to veganized Gigi Hadid pasta?
If you want to add some vegetables to this pasta for a burst of nutrients and color, you could throw in mushrooms, grape tomatoes, and spinach, just to name a few. "Add them to the frying pan when you're cooking the red onion, Hahn advises. That way, "you don't need to worry about involving another pot to clean." You can also make this dish more filling by incorporating plant-based protein sources like chickpeas, white beans, cooked lentils, or seared tofu cubes. Stir these into the finished pasta just before serving.
Coconut milk adds richness and a slight sweetness to this dairy-free pasta, but you could substitute it with soy milk, almond milk, or flax milk instead. Or, if you prefer to use something homemade, blend ½ cup cashews with 1 cup water and use that for the creamy addition. For cheesiness, vegan Parmesan works in place of nutritional yeast.
Craving a simpler adaptation? Fresh herbs are an easy way to add an extra layer of vibrant flavor. In addition to basil, try Italian parsley, fresh oregano, or thyme. And if you want to avoid using alcohol in this dish, simply use lemon juice, vinegar, or broth in place of the vodka.
What pairs well with veganized Gigi Hadid pasta?
As you may have guessed, any type of bread will pair nicely with this Gigi Hadid pasta. Sourdough, French bread, or a multi grain loaf are all fantastic options. Whatever you use, you'll find it's very nice to have bread handy to dip into the extra sauce. A side of bruschetta topped with diced tomatoes, garlic, basil, and a drizzle of balsamic glaze is a tasty addition to this meal, too.
To go a different direction, you could serve a fresh green salad with a variety of crisp lettuces, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, and a zesty vinaigrette. Other appealing accompaniments are Caesar salad, Greek salad, or an herby tabbouleh salad. The lightness of these sides provides a refreshing contrast to the richness of the pasta.
Craving something cozier? Why not roast a medley of seasonal vegetables, such as asparagus, bell peppers, and zucchini, with a drizzle of olive oil, salt, and pepper for a flavorful and nutritious addition? Or, grilled or roasted artichokes add a unique texture and earthy flavor that pairs well with the creamy pasta.
- 8 ounces shell pasta
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- ½ small red onion, diced
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- ¼ cup tomato paste
- 2 tablespoons vodka
- 1 cup unsweetened coconut milk
- 3 tablespoons nutritional yeast
- 1 tablespoon vegan butter
- 1 teaspoon coarse salt
- 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
- Fresh basil, cut into ribbons, for topping
|Calories per Serving
|600
|Total Fat
|26.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|19.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|69.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|7.6 g
|Total Sugars
|6.3 g
|Sodium
|512.0 mg
|Protein
|20.5 g