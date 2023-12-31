The Best Vodka For Pasta Sauce Isn't What You Might Expect

Making a classic penne alla vodka may seem intimidating, but it shouldn't be. At its most basic, the sauce this pasta dish relies on features vodka, crushed tomatoes, a little butter, chopped onions, herbs and seasoning, and heavy cream; however, when it comes to the vodka, it might surprise you to learn it doesn't need to be fancy or luxurious. A cheap vodka will work just as well as an expensive one.

So, why doesn't your vodka's price point matter? The alcohol is going to burn off as it slowly simmers, and when it does, it will release new flavors that will play differently with the tomatoes — creating a deeper, richer flavor. This is going to happen whether the vodka is inexpensive or if you dropped a couple of Benjamin Franklins on it. That said, the technique you use to burn off the alcohol is critical. It's important to avoid making a huge fire in your pan when you are burning off the alcohol. 75% of alcohol is retained when you do this.