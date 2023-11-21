Vegan Tofu "Egg" Salad Recipe

Egg salad is a popular American picnic food and also easily fits into the comfort food category. It has a creamy and satisfying texture that can evoke feelings of nostalgia and warmth. It's also super versatile and you can enjoy it in a variety of ways. It's commonly served at brunches, showers, and high tea as a small and crustless finger sandwich. In addition to sandwiches you can enjoy a scoop on a fresh bed of greens or eat it with crackers as a dip. For those who follow a vegan diet, you may be thinking you have given up egg salad for good, but this vegan tofu egg salad rivals the real thing.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "I love having a sandwich on toast for lunch and this tofu egg salad is both delicious and satisfying. Because we are mashing some of the tofu and dicing some, the texture replicates both the yolk and white part of the egg, so you get the same texture as real egg salad." Combined with ingredients like mustard, vegan mayo, celery, and dill, this "egg" salad tastes just as good as the real thing, and is just as protein-packed, too.