Simple Tofu Katsu Recipe

Japanese cuisine offers an array of flavorful and nutrition-packed dishes that are popular worldwide. Ramen and sushi may be the first dishes to come to mind, but another dish that's just as popular is katsu. Katsu refers to a style of cooking in which a cutlet — usually pork or chicken — is breaded and fried. This vegan version uses tofu instead of meat. Since tofu is neutral in taste, it will take on whatever seasonings are used in the recipe. This seasoned tender tofu with a crispy panko breading is perfect for those who love the idea of katsu but want a vegan option.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe for simple tofu katsu and says, "Not only is tofu katsu absolutely delicious, but it's also easy to make and budget-friendly. I love stocking up on tofu because it has a long shelf life in the fridge, and with a few other pantry basics I can whip up this dish."

Whether you follow a vegan diet or just want to try a delicious light meal, you'll love this easy version of katsu that's ready in 20 minutes.