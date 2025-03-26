30 Vegan Recipes That Are Perfect For A Picnic
As the weather starts to warm up, many of us are starting to look forward to heading out with a picnic blanket and a basket full of goodies to enjoy a meal outside. Deciding what to take on a picnic can be somewhat tricky, with certain considerations for freshness, serving capacities, and transportability being a necessity. These considerations are only further complicated if you're following a plant-based diet. When it comes to picnics, finding vegan options that are both exciting and satisfying can sometimes feel like a struggle. Many picnic classics, including egg salad, meat-based pies and pastries, and creamy pasta salads, are often not suitable for those on a vegan diet, which often means a fate of getting stuck with the usual suspects like hummus and veggies or plain bread rolls. Whilst there's nothing inherently wrong with these options, they can begin to feel a little lackluster, especially in comparison to more elaborate non-vegan dishes that might have been brought along, and vegan-friendly dishes deserve the same time, attention, and flavor as is afforded to their non-vegan counterparts.
For a plant-based picnic that won't leave you feeling disappointed, we've compiled 30 vegan recipes that are perfect for taking on the go. From spicy sriracha tofu spring rolls to tangy Moroccan chickpea salads, as well as an array of delicious, portable hand-held treats, every one of these recipes guarantees a picnic to remember, boasting flavors and textures that are sure to satisfy, regardless of diet.
1. Vegan Hearts Of Palm Lobster Roll
Packed with creamy, tangy, and vibrant flavors, this vegan take on a classic lobster roll is made by tossing chopped hearts of palm in a tasty plant-based mayo, capers, chive, and dill mix. Thanks to their tender, flakey texture, hearts of palm do a remarkably good job of replicating the mouthfeel of lobster, for a vegan-friendly but utterly luxurious hand-held lunch that packs a tantalizing, briny punch, perfect for picnics near the sea.
2. Oven-Roasted Purple Cauliflower Salad
For a salad centerpiece that looks as vibrant and enticing as it tastes, purple cauliflower should be your go-to ingredient. Oven-roasted for delectable crispness and a subtle caramelization, purple cauliflower is mixed with crunchy apple, delicate almonds, and juicy pomegranate seeds in our colorful salad. It's substantial enough to enjoy alone if your picnic basket space is limited, but also makes a wonderful fresh and enticing side dish.
3. Kale, Chickpea, And Dukkah Salad
One of the most nutrient-dense greens available, kale is the optimal choice if you're looking for a tasty and healthy salad base that still guarantees a satisfying crunch. Combined with earthy, nutty chickpeas for extra sustenance, and jeweled with pomegranate seeds for that little touch of sweet and juicy vibrancy, this crisp and versatile salad is sure to keep you feeling good from the inside-out.
Recipe: Kale, Chickpea, And Dukkah Salad
4. Gluten-Free Chocolate Pomegranate Tart
All picnics deserve something sweet, and our plant-based, gluten-free chocolate pomegranate tart ensures that no one, regardless of dietary requirements, has to miss out. Though you may be somewhat unfamiliar with the combination of pomegranate and chocolate, trust us it's a match made in heaven, with the richness of the chocolate balancing pomegranate's tartness perfectly. Paired with a subtly spicy and invitingly crumbly coconut cardamom base, this tasty tart packs a unique and indulgent punch that is certain to satisfy and refresh at the same time.
5. Creamy Spinach And Artichoke Dip
Chips and dip make an excellent picnic snack, and this spinach and artichoke dip delivers big on flavor and creaminess without the need for dairy. Packed with garlicky goodness, velvety cashews, and a slight citrussy tang, this moreish dip offers itself as the perfect companion for crunchy sliced veggies, crispy chips, or generous slices of fluffy, crusty bread. So, take whatever you have for dunking and whip up a batch for the perfect picnic pairing.
6. Smoky And Creamy Sweet Potato Dip
If you're after a dip with a sweeter, smokier flavor, our creamy sweet-potato dip is the one for you. Featuring the subtly spicy and warming flavors of spices such as cumin, paprika, and cayenne pepper, it's rich, velvety, and packed with sweet, earthy and nutty depth, made all the more nuanced by the inclusion of tahini. Slathered on thick slices of toasted pita, this dip, with its wonderful golden hue, is sure to steal the show.
7. Baked Panelle Sandwich
A popular street food in Italy, panelle — fried chickpea flour fritters — make the ideal filling for a portable sandwich, remaining crisp and tender and being perfectly suited to serving at room temperature. Despite a little commitment to two hours of prep, these sandwiches are, in fact, incredibly easy to make at home, being baked instead of fried for a slightly healthier take on a comforting, satisfying classic.
Recipe: Baked Panelle Sandwich
8. Gluten-Free Almond Crinkle Cookies
Thanks to their structural integrity and individual portion sizes, cookies make the perfect sweet treat for bringing on a picnic, and our plant-based and gluten-free chocolate almond cookies are ideal if you're looking for a delicious, but slightly healthier, dessert. Made with almond flour, maple syrup, and almond butter, these cookies boast a wonderful delicate and sophisticated almond flavor whilst still remaining light, offering the perfect combination of indulgence and moderation.
9. Cucumber Avocado Salsa
Cool, creamy, and packed with fresh flavor, this cucumber and avocado salad is the ultimate picnic refresher. Silky and buttery avocado and delicate slices of cucumber are granted invigorating vibrancy via a generous helping of lime juice and a sprinkling of lively cilantro, making this side dish utterly irresistible. Scooped up with chips, piled onto sandwiches, or simply enjoyed as-is, this crunchy, creamy combo is the perfect addition to your outdoor feast.
Recipe: Cucumber Avocado Salsa
10. No-Bake Raspberry Matcha Bars
Saving time with no-bake recipes is a particularly useful tactic when it comes to maximising your time outdoors on the day of your picnic (alongside the appealing notion of keeping the oven off on warmer days), making our raspberry matcha bars a no-brainer. The earthy, nutty, and subtly sweet flavors of matcha and oats are complemented beautifully by vibrant raspberries and unctuous dates, for a nuanced and decadent treat that delivers on all fronts in a small package.
11. Air Fryer Veggie-Stuffed Cabbage Rolls
Crispy and fresh on the outside, beautifully tender and bursting with hearty flavors and textures on the inside, these delectable veggie-stuffed cabbage roll are the perfect take-to-go snack for a sunny day. Made with the air-fryer, they are granted a perfect golden texture without the need for frying, saving you time, oil, and heat for a fuss-free but nonetheless wonderfully nuanced and satiating dish.
12. Still-Custardy Vegan Quiche
Traditionally made with an abundance of eggs and dairy, conventional quiches are typically off the menu for those following a vegan diet, but living a plant-based lifestyle does not mean you have to miss out on the creamy, custardy goodness associated with quiche. Featuring a delicious potato crust, an unctuous creamy cashew filling, and vibrant, juicy tomatoes, this vegan quiche by no means pales in comparison to its more traditional counterparts, providing maximum satisfaction without the need for animal products.
Recipe: Still-Custardy Vegan Quiche
13. Sigeumchi Namul-Inspired Quiche
If you're looking for a quiche with a little extra edge, this recipe, which takes inspiration from the Korean side dish sigeumchi, is loaded with rich and tangy umami flavors from ingredients like gochujang, soy sauce, and nutritional yeast. Garnished with sesame seeds and sliced scallions, this plant-based quiche looks as good as it tastes, and is a top choice if you're looking to bring the bold and nuanced tastes of Korean cuisine to your picnic.
14. Tofu Egg Salad
Egg salad is undoubtedly a picnic classic, but of course those following vegan diets have subsequently been excluded from its versatility. Here's where our plant-based take, made with tofu, comes in. Delivering the same creamy, savory goodness (as well as a familiar golden hue thanks to a sprinkling of turmeric), this protein-packed alternative more than lives up to traditional expectations, perfectly suited to stacking sandwiches, scooping onto crackers, or simply eaten straight from the bowl.
Recipe: Vegan Tofu "Egg" Salad
15. No-Bake Dates And Oats Snack Bars
Tasty, energizing, and perfectly pre-portioned, these deliciously chewy date and oat snack bars are the optimal grab-and-go-treat, particularly useful if you're looking to add a more satiating option to your picnic. Boasting an unctuous consistency and loaded with feel-good and nutritious ingredients such oats, almonds, and cacao nibs, these handy bars provide instant sweet-tooth satisfaction whilst also doing good for your body.
16. Seven-Layer Dip
Another picnic classic that has typically been reserved for those who don't follow a vegan diet, seven-layer dip is made accessible for those who eat plant-based thanks to our dairy-free recipe. However, just because this recipe is dairy-free, it in no way means that it is lacking in flavor. Inviting layers of smooth and smoky refried beans, tangy guacamole, and zesty salsa more than hold their own in this flavor-packed dip, making it a guaranteed showstopper.
Recipe: Vegan Seven-Layer Dip
17. Gluten-Free Garlic And Herb Crackers
If you're after a vehicle for dipping that tastes just as good as your dip itself, our gluten-free garlic and herb crackers should be your go-to. Made with almond flour, these savory boast a delicious nuttiness that is complemented beautifully by the nuanced aroma of fresh thyme and rosemary. Though perfect for dunking in whatever dip you have to scoop up, these crackers are so moreish and brimming with savory, herby, flavors that you'll likely find they're gone before you're even halfway through your dip.
18. Jalapeño-Lime Three Bean Salad
Colorful, refreshing, and wholly satisfying, this vibrant three bean salad is the perfect centerpiece for a picnic on a sunny day. Creamy avocado and crunchy peppers make for an inviting texture combination, whilst fiber and protein rich beans ensure that you're kept feeling satisfied long after eating. Remarkably easy to prepare, too, simply requiring all ingredients to be chopped and tossed together with a little dressing, this is an ideal dish for making on the morning of your picnic, coming together in no more than 15 minutes.
Recipe: Jalapeño-Lime Three Bean Salad
19. Vegan Avocado Brownies
Thick and silky avocado is used as a wonderful substitute for butter in this recipe for fudgy, chocolatey brownies, granting them the same moist and chewy texture you would expect from traditional dairy and egg-based brownies. With a delicious crisp outside and sumptuously soft center, these indulgent brownies are bound to impress even the most sceptical non-vegans, making them a must-have if you're after a seriously impressive plant-based dessert for your outdoor gathering.
Recipe: Vegan Avocado Brownies
20. Chickpea Salad Sandwiches
Mashed chickpeas, creamy vegan mayonnaise, and piquant Dijon mustard come together in this recipe to create the perfect plant-based sandwich filling. A scattering of crunchy vegetables including red onion, celery, and tangy pickles, help add a little variety to the texture, ensuring a hearty, satisfying sandwich with plenty of bite and a tantalizing undertone of vibrant acidity. Stack your sandwiches up high and bring any leftover chickpea filling along with you on your picnic to enjoy as a dip or side dish.
Recipe: Vegan Chickpea Salad Sandwich
21. Taco Salad
Offering all the satisfying, crunchy, flavorful goodness of a taco in bowl form, this Mexican-inspired salad is brimming with depth and richness, all without dairy or meat. Earthy lentils and subtly sweet black beans provide roughage and sustenance, whilst fresh crispy veggies and vibrant taco seasoning, alongside zesty salsa and a lively lime juice garnish keeps things feeling fresh and vibrant. Served alongside crunchy, salty tortilla chips, this satiating salad makes for the perfect Mexican-inspired picnic centerpiece.
Recipe: Vegan Taco Salad
22. Quick And Easy Maneesh (Lebanese Flatbread)
Sometimes there's truly no better appetizer than fluffy, homemade bread. Whether you serve it alongside an array of tasty dipping oils, slather it with spreads and dips, or simply tear off chunks to enjoy as-is, few things hit the spot like well-made bread. If you're after a quick and simple bread that you can whip up in under 50 minutes, our recipe for maneesh (a type of Lebanese flatbread) has you covered. Flavored with herby za'atar seasoning, it's speedy, versatile, and utterly delicious.
23. Red Lentil Falafel Pita Sandwiches
A delicious plant-based protein option, falafels made with red lentils are the perfect sandwich filling for your hand-held lunch. Flavored with aromatic and bold ingredients such as cilantro, cumin and garlic, our falafel patties pack a flavorful punch, fried to crispy perfection before being stuffed into pillowy soft pita pockets with crisp lettuce, tomatoes, tangy pepperoncini, and a creamy tahini sauce. Assemble your pitas and pack them to go, bringing any leftover falafel patties along with you to enjoy as herby bite-sized snacks.
Recipe: Red Lentil Falafel Pita Sandwich
24. Spicy Sriracha Tofu Spring Rolls
Light and crisp but bursting with flavor, spring rolls make a wonderful outdoor meal on a sunny day. Given a little extra punch thanks to tangy sriracha, this spicy variety made with tofu delivers the perfect balance of heat, sweetness, and savory flavors. Thanks to their compact structure, these spring rolls are ideal for taking on the go. Just be sure to make and bring along the tasty peanut sauce with you, too.
Recipe: Spicy Sriracha Tofu Spring Rolls
25. 5-Ingredient Edamame Hummus
Hummus is generally a safe option when it comes to eating plant-based, but this also means that it can get a little tiresome. If you enjoy the taste of hummus but are looking to spruce it up and bring a little variety, consider making our sweet and nutty edamame hummus. Made with all the ingredients you would typically expect, but given a unique twist and inviting green hue with edamame, this hummus is sure to hit the spot, and won't leave you feel as though you're simply settling for a safe bet.
Recipe: 5-Ingredient Edamame Hummus
26. Moroccan Chickpea Salad
Bring the warm and aromatic flavors of Moroccan cuisine to your picnic with this tasty salad, perfect for serving up outside on temperate evenings. Colorful ingredients, bold flavors, and an extra touch of freshness granted by a generous handful of delicate baby spinach to finish, makes this an all-round satisfying dish that is both nutritious and moreish. Unique seasonings like marjoram, and inviting including apricots and pistachios, make this salad a delightful alternative to more conventional leafy-green options.
Recipe: Moroccan Chickpea Salad
27. Chewy Oatmeal Cookies
Chewy, satisfying, and somewhat nostalgic, oatmeal cookies are bound to be a crowd-favorite, and our plant-based recipe, featuring ground flax seed and coconut oil, ensures that everyone can be involved. Made with classic and simple ingredients including oats, maple syrup, and cinnamon, these cookies are easy to make and even easier to enjoy, offering the ideal level of sweetness and comforting delicate consistency, all in a handy, portable form.
Recipe: Vegan Chewy Oatmeal Cookie
28. Avocado Potato Salad
Thanks to the ease with which it can be made ahead of time, as well as its ability to hold up well at room temperature for extended periods of time, potato salad is a go-to choice for many when it comes to packing a picnic. Our vegan potato salad is given a subtle upgrade through the inclusion of avocado, which lends its silky smooth and buttery texture for a slightly more sophisticated take on a fuss-free classic.
Recipe: Vegan Avocado Potato Salad
29. Summer Turnip Salad With Lemon-Herb Dressing
Practically made to be enjoyed outside on sunny days, our summer turnip salad is a light and refreshing option that is perfect if you're looking for something a little refined to serve at your picnic. Thin slices of crisp and tender turnips are combined with fresh greens and a lip-smacking lemony herb dressing for a bright, slightly sweet, and all-round feel-good dish.
30. Blueberry Coffee Cake
A sweet and crumbly cake is arguably the best way to finish off a picnic, and our plant-based blueberry coffee cake offers itself as an optimal choice. Brimming with juicy blueberries and topped with crunchy, sugary streusel, this cake is perfectly moist and equally as flavorful, in such a way that even those who don't follow a plant-based diet will not be able to recognize the omission of eggs and dairy. Cooked as a tray bake and sliced into perfectly sized squares of cakey goodness, this coffee cake is perfect for sharing, and is the ideal way to finish off your outdoor gathering on a sweet note.
Recipe: Vegan Blueberry Coffee Cake