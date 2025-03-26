30 Vegan Recipes That Are Perfect For A Picnic

As the weather starts to warm up, many of us are starting to look forward to heading out with a picnic blanket and a basket full of goodies to enjoy a meal outside. Deciding what to take on a picnic can be somewhat tricky, with certain considerations for freshness, serving capacities, and transportability being a necessity. These considerations are only further complicated if you're following a plant-based diet. When it comes to picnics, finding vegan options that are both exciting and satisfying can sometimes feel like a struggle. Many picnic classics, including egg salad, meat-based pies and pastries, and creamy pasta salads, are often not suitable for those on a vegan diet, which often means a fate of getting stuck with the usual suspects like hummus and veggies or plain bread rolls. Whilst there's nothing inherently wrong with these options, they can begin to feel a little lackluster, especially in comparison to more elaborate non-vegan dishes that might have been brought along, and vegan-friendly dishes deserve the same time, attention, and flavor as is afforded to their non-vegan counterparts.

For a plant-based picnic that won't leave you feeling disappointed, we've compiled 30 vegan recipes that are perfect for taking on the go. From spicy sriracha tofu spring rolls to tangy Moroccan chickpea salads, as well as an array of delicious, portable hand-held treats, every one of these recipes guarantees a picnic to remember, boasting flavors and textures that are sure to satisfy, regardless of diet.