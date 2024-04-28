Sigeumchi Namul-Inspired Vegan Quiche Recipe

Vegan quiches are usually tofu-based with a creamy, protein-rich filling similar to eggs. However, recipe developer Tess Le Moing takes it up a notch by combining this filling with bold flavors of Korean cuisine. Drawing inspiration from the classic Korean side dish sigeumchi namul, Le Moing crafts a quiche with umami-rich gochujang, nutty sesame oil, and vibrant green spinach. Nestled within a flaky vegan pie crust made with coconut oil, the end result is a substantial quiche that will satisfy both vegans and non-vegans alike.

For those wary of tofu, fear not. Le Moing disguises it with turmeric for an eggy color, as well as garlic and nutritional yeast for a deepened, savory flavor. Finished with an extra drizzle of gochujang, this vegan Korean quiche is great paired with a crisp green salad for a well-rounded meal that's sure to please any group of brunch guests. If you love quiche, get to know this plant-based version.