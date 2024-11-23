Smoky and Creamy Sweet Potato Dip Recipe

Looking for a healthy appetizer that's perfect for fall gatherings? This sweet potato dip is a delicious blend of smoky and savory flavors with a hint of sweetness, and it pairs well with veggies, chips, or crackers. We start this recipe by baking the sweet potatoes until they are soft and creamy, and then it's as simple as scooping them out of their shell and combining them with the other ingredients — no other appliances needed. You've got the nutty richness of tahini, the sharp bite of Dijon, and the tanginess of lime juice, which all balance out the sweetness of the sweet potatoes. The bold smoked paprika brings in the smokiness, and, combined with cumin, it offers warm depth to the dip.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "I love making healthy dips that are full of nutritious ingredients. This recipe is perfect for game days, Halloween night, Thanksgiving, or any other fall gathering."