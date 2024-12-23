Quick And Easy Maneesh (Lebanese Flatbread)

Chefs in every area of the world combine flour and water to create their own version one of the most common food staples — bread. You have baguettes in France, Italy brings ciabatta, you'll see naan in India, and the common bread in Lebanon is maneesh. maneesh is soft and chewy and has a delicious crispy crust that's coated with olive oil and za'atar, an earthy and savory spice blend that's used frequently in the Middle East. You can serve this versatile bread with a meal or top it with something simple for a snack.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "My favorite thing about this recipe is there are only six ingredients that I always have on hand, making it something I can whip up at a moment's notice. Additionally, there is minimal kneading and no stand mixer required." Here, learn how to add another cultural bread recipe to your repertoire.