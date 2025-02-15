26 Gluten-Free Breakfast Ideas

Ah, breakfast — the most important meal of the day, no matter what your dietary restrictions may be. Though the versatile mealtime is endlessly accommodating, it can be hard to fit some classic breakfast dishes into your routine if you're eating within certain parameters. For example, vegans often can't go with the standard eggs and bacon diner dish, and gluten-free consumers frequently can't opt for savory waffles, pancakes, or French toast. Any number of food restrictions can make it seem near-impossible to find a breakfast favorite.

We have some good news for our gluten-free readers. We've rounded up 26 of our gluten-free breakfast recipes so there's no shortage of inspiration the next time you're in the kitchen bright and early. Some of these dishes are obviously gluten-free (like the few chia pudding selections on this list), while others are typically gluten-filled entrees that we've accommodated to fit a gluten-free diet. Our breakfast recipes run the gamut of sweet to savory, light to filling, and everything in between — plus, there's a good chance you've never even heard of some of these before. Go ahead and sip your morning coffee as you peruse this list, then head to your pantry and get cooking!