26 Gluten-Free Breakfast Ideas
Ah, breakfast — the most important meal of the day, no matter what your dietary restrictions may be. Though the versatile mealtime is endlessly accommodating, it can be hard to fit some classic breakfast dishes into your routine if you're eating within certain parameters. For example, vegans often can't go with the standard eggs and bacon diner dish, and gluten-free consumers frequently can't opt for savory waffles, pancakes, or French toast. Any number of food restrictions can make it seem near-impossible to find a breakfast favorite.
We have some good news for our gluten-free readers. We've rounded up 26 of our gluten-free breakfast recipes so there's no shortage of inspiration the next time you're in the kitchen bright and early. Some of these dishes are obviously gluten-free (like the few chia pudding selections on this list), while others are typically gluten-filled entrees that we've accommodated to fit a gluten-free diet. Our breakfast recipes run the gamut of sweet to savory, light to filling, and everything in between — plus, there's a good chance you've never even heard of some of these before. Go ahead and sip your morning coffee as you peruse this list, then head to your pantry and get cooking!
Baked Rice Pudding With Orange And Cardamom
We believe that there aren't many dishes more indulgent than a creamy rice pudding, and who says breakfast can't be indulgent every now and then? Our orange and cardamom baked rice pudding is the perfect combination of bright and cozy, while maple syrup gives it a welcome wake-up twist on the typical dessert dish. Best of all, this recipe is baked, so it's less labor intensive than a traditional rice pudding dish.
Classic Venezuelan Cachapas
Never heard of cachapas before? It's long past time you tried some — this Venezuelan dish is a simple and satisfying breakfast that's naturally gluten-free. These cheese-stuffed corn pancakes are an easy recipe that you'll find yourself making time and time again once you've had it once. All you need is a few ingredients that might already be in your pantry, while the necessary tools include a blender and a skillet to cook them in. Our recipe uses mozzarella cheese, but use queso de mano (stretched cheese from Venezuela) if you can access it.
PB&J Chia Seed Pudding
Regardless of whether you're typically a chia seed pudding fan, this recipe turns the dish on its head with a nostalgic twist that everyone will enjoy. It's packed with vitamins and minerals, and best of all, it's easy enough to prep the night before for a grab-and-go breakfast. All you need are chia seeds, light coconut milk, maple syrup, vanilla, jam, and natural peanut butter. Feel free to finish it off with some berries if you'd like.
Gluten-Free Cinnamon Rolls And Cream Cheese Icing
It's time for a tried and true gluten-free recipe for pastry lovers. When you can't stop thinking about cinnamon rolls, do yourself a favor and whip up a batch of our gluten-free cinnamon rolls. If you regularly enjoy gluten-free baking, you may already have some of the less common ingredients this recipe requires. If not, go grab some psyllium husk powder, tapioca starch, rice flour, sorghum flour, and xantham gum to get ready for a fun morning of baking.
Fluffy, Almost-Eggy Chickpea Scramble
Our next recipe is an ultra-versatile bowl that you could modify endlessly to fit your breakfast preferences; for example, non-vegans can add eggs and real cheese. Chickpeas are the real star of this recipe. They are ground in a food processor before being cooked in the aquafaba (chickpea liquid) slurry to give them that fluffy, egg-like texture. Though this is easy enough to make on the fly, you could do some prep (like chopping the veggies) the night before if you anticipate a busy morning.
Mediterranean Lentil Frittata
Who doesn't love frittatas? This popular dish has no shortage of varieties, but one of our favorites is our gluten-free Mediterranean lentil frittata recipe. This bright, veggie-packed frittata provides an easy way to get some key nutrients in before you've even left the house — all you have to do is chop and sauté the veggies in a cast-iron skillet, pour the egg mixture on top, and bake. Arranging some veggie slices on top will make this an eye-catching meal for your next potluck brunch.
No-Bake Vegan Raspberry Matcha Bars
Sometimes, you want a pre-made breakfast that tastes as indulgent as a dessert bar. You can get just that with our vegan raspberry matcha bars. The gluten-free crust is made from nuts and oats, while dates and maple syrup act as sweeteners. Though these bars are slightly more labor-intensive than other recipes on this list, they're well worth making if you want to impress a crowd, and it's also great to keep on hand if you need a quick breakfast option to get you through the week.
Cheese Grits Casserole
You don't have to be Southern to enjoy this classic breakfast, but you can savor it if you're following a gluten-free diet. Our cheesy grits casserole recipe is one you'll find yourself hungering for when you need a comforting breakfast, and it's sure to become an instant go-to when you need to feed a crowd. Making the casserole is as easy as cooking some grits on the stove, mixing in your extras (like cheese and eggs), and pouring it into a casserole dish before baking.
Keto Breakfast Waffles With Pico De Gallo
Though this is a keto recipe, you don't have to necessarily follow the keto protocol to indulge in these yummy gluten-free waffles. The only ingredients needed to make these waffles are almond flour, eggs, baking powder, and cheeses (preferably Monterey Jack and mild cheddar). We like to eat these with a pico de gallo made from tomato, onion, cilantro, and lime juice, but the waffles alone are accommodating enough to load them with your preferred savory toppings.
Mango Coconut Chia Seed Pudding
Another of our favorite chia seed pudding recipes is one you'll find yourself making in the summer (or when you feel the urge for some tropical vibes to start your day right). You can make this recipe as long as you can find ripe mangoes at your local store. Coconut milk is the base liquid in this recipe, and the pudding is lightly sweetened with some maple syrup. We like to eat it topped with chopped mango pieces and coconut flakes.
Vanilla Chai Protein Smoothie
If breakfast smoothies are more your jam, we've got you covered on that front, too. This recipe uses a few ingredients (which you may already have on hand) as well as a typical chai spice blend that gives it a warm and cozy character. Blend together a banana, cottage cheese, Greek yogurt, and almond milk, and then season it with ginger, nutmeg, cloves, cinnamon, cardamom, allspice, and honey. If you need an extra kick of protein, add a scoop of your favorite protein powder.
Guajillo Steak And Sweet Potato Hash
Are you a steak-for-breakfast person? If the answer is yes, we have the ideal gluten-free breakfast recipe for you: a steak and sweet potato hash. Though you'll probably find yourself making it for breakfast, we wouldn't blame you if you end up enjoying it for dinner as well. A guajillo chile marinade gives this dish a Mexican kick that goes great with eggs (cooked however you like), sliced avocado, sour cream, and cilantro.
Peanut Butter And Roasted Banana Baked Oatmeal
We get it — oatmeal can get boring after you've had it for breakfast for the millionth time. If you need to shake up your typical breakfast routine but are still determined to incorporate oats, try our baked oatmeal flavored with peanut butter and roasted banana. Roasting bananas is as easy as sticking them in a preheated oven for about 20 minutes. You can increase the nutritional value of this baked oatmeal by swapping the butter for applesauce and opting for sugar-free chocolate chips.
Gluten-Free Almond Coffee Cake
Have you been on the hunt for the perfect gluten-free coffee cake recipe? Look no further than our almond coffee cake. Made with almond and coconut flour, this recipe can be done in just under an hour. It's also ultra-easy to prepare, with the most labor-intensive step being processing the topping ingredients together. Whether you need to feed a crowd or are looking for a freezable breakfast bake, this almond coffee cake has you covered.
Cassava-Plantain Gluten Free Pancakes
Not only is our next recipe gluten-free, but it also packs a bunch of nutrients while retaining that light and fluffy texture that all pancake lovers crave. You can make these cassava-plantain pancakes as long as you can get your hands on cassava flour and ripe plantains. They're seasoned with pantry staples — vanilla, cinnamon, and salt — and are nearly as easy to make as regular pancakes, with just one extra (and fun) step of mashing the plantains.
Fried Polenta Frittata With Cherry Tomato Sauce
Calling all polenta fans — have you ever made a frittata with the popular grain? If not, it's high time you did, and there's no better place to start than our polenta frittata recipe served alongside a bright cherry tomato sauce. It's gorgeous and delicious without being difficult to prepare. Making the sauce is as easy as sauteing cherry tomatoes, shallots, salt, and pepper, while the frittata base is made by pouring an egg mixture over sliced, fried polenta.
Rich Chocolate Peanut Butter Chia Pudding
This chia seed pudding is for all chocolate lovers out there, including those who need to follow a gluten-free diet. Our chocolate peanut butter chia pudding is an indulgent twist on the nutrient-packed breakfast, and if you have chia seeds, bananas, peanut butter, cocoa powder, almond milk, maple syrup, vanilla, and salt, you could head into the kitchen and make some now. Just plan ahead if you want to have this for breakfast, as it will need to set overnight.
Caprese Frittata With Arugula
Who doesn't love caprese? The classic combination of tomatoes, basil, and mozzarella has found countless renditions in salads and sandwiches, but we're partial to our caprese frittata recipe. It's a savory, comforting dish that comes together with all the traditional caprese and frittata ingredients, and we prefer it topped with fresh arugula. This frittata is sure to be a crowd-pleaser, but we won't blame you if you want to keep it all for yourself.
Gluten-Free Lemon Thyme Zucchini Bread
Another gluten-free breakfast bake that's sure to knock your socks off is our lemon thyme zucchini bread. We're particular fans of the flavor combinations in this recipe; lemon brightens the bread while zucchini and thyme help ground it. Finally, the glaze topping adds a much-welcomed sweet component that makes this hard to consume in moderation. Gluten-free flour and xantham gum are used in place of regular flour in this recipe.
Sweet Potato And Brussels Sprouts Breakfast Casserole
Everyone loves an easy breakfast casserole, and few are more delightful than this version that comes packed with sweet potatoes and Brussels sprouts. But before you eschew this recipe as being just a vehicle for your daily veggies, you should know that it gets a rich flavor boost from caramelized onions, goat cheese, and rosemary. Bacon lovers feeding a non-vegetarian crowd can also incorporate bacon for added deliciousness.
Sweet Potato, Leeks, And Greens Frittata
This sweet potato frittata recipe is a suggestion that would make a perfect breakfast, but it's also hearty enough to be consumed for dinner (if you have any leftovers, that is). Our recipe calls for turnip greens but you should feel free to swap that out for whatever (preferably mild) greens you prefer. Leeks deliver some sharpness that's rounded out by the inclusion of feta cheese, while fresh rosemary gives the frittata a unique herbaceous kick.
Colorful Carrot And Goat Cheese Frittata
Though this frittata is simple to prepare, don't make the mistake of thinking it will underwhelm anyone you may serve it to. Our colorful carrot and goat cheese frittata is an elevated twist on the classic meal that will impart a sense of sophistication with each bite. Roasting carrots of various hues is a great way to kickstart their flavor development, and from there, all you need to do is put them in a casserole dish, top with egg mixture and goat cheese, and bake.
Breakfast Quinoa Bowl With Plums And Dark Chocolate
If you're big into quinoa bowls and have been looking for an opportunity to incorporate them into your breakfast routine, now's your chance. Our breakfast quinoa bowl is made rich and indulgent with dark chocolate and plums. The superfood-loaded breakfast bowl is as easy to make as your standard quinoa bowl and, given that it tastes almost like a dessert, is a recipe you'll be hard-pressed to stop making once you've tried it.
Gluten-Free Coconut And Pecan Granola
Maybe you're a simple breakfast eater, and you rarely want to stray beyond your typical bowl of cereal, but finding new gluten-free breakfast cereals can be a chore. If that sounds like you, try your hand at making our gluten-free coconut and pecan granola recipe. It can be enjoyed with milk, mixed into yogurt, or you can even use it as a dessert topping. If you like it, make a big batch and store it in an airtight container for up to three weeks.
Vegan And Gluten-Free Cinnamon Oatmeal Pancakes
If the previous cassava-plantain pancake suggestion didn't appeal to you, maybe this cinnamon oatmeal version will. These amazing pancakes are thick, fluffy, and effortlessly accommodating for endless topping options. Plus, they're vegan! Those who regularly eat gluten-free and vegan may already have all the ingredients on hand. You'll need raw, unsalted cashews, gluten-free rolled oats, flax meal, avocado oil, and coconut sugar, alongside pantry staples like salt, vanilla, cinnamon and baking powder.
Gluten-Free Pancakes
Last but certainly not least, maybe all you want is your standard fluffy pancake without the gluten. If that's the case, grab gluten-free flour and xantham gum along with your typical pancake ingredients (eggs, butter, sugar, milk, salt, and gluten-free baking powder). After mixing the batter, you'll fry them as you would your traditional pancakes. Go as wild with toppings as you want, or stick to the classic butter, maple syrup, and whipped cream.
