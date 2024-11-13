PB&J Chia Seed Pudding Recipe

Peanut butter and jelly have long been a beloved pairing, but this delicious combination doesn't only have to be enjoyed in a sandwich. This recipe, brought to us by Catherine Brookes, takes these classic flavors and transforms them into a tasty and nutritious make-ahead breakfast or dessert. PB&J chia seed pudding takes just a few minutes to prepare, with the chia seeds and coconut milk simply mixed up with a drizzle of vanilla and maple syrup for a touch of natural sweetness. After chilling the chia pudding the fridge for a few hours, you'll layer it with strawberry jam and peanut butter to create the ultimate satisfying treat. It's the perfect combination of fruitiness, nuttiness, and that creamy, pudding-like chia texture.

Advertisement

What's more, chia seeds are loaded with goodness. These small but mighty seeds are an excellent source of plant-based protein and fiber. Each spoonful will also provide you with a dose of essential vitamins and minerals, such as vitamins B1 and B3, which help to keep the nervous system healthy, as well as magnesium and zinc, which play a role in heart health and immunity.