PB&J Chia Seed Pudding Recipe
Peanut butter and jelly have long been a beloved pairing, but this delicious combination doesn't only have to be enjoyed in a sandwich. This recipe, brought to us by Catherine Brookes, takes these classic flavors and transforms them into a tasty and nutritious make-ahead breakfast or dessert. PB&J chia seed pudding takes just a few minutes to prepare, with the chia seeds and coconut milk simply mixed up with a drizzle of vanilla and maple syrup for a touch of natural sweetness. After chilling the chia pudding the fridge for a few hours, you'll layer it with strawberry jam and peanut butter to create the ultimate satisfying treat. It's the perfect combination of fruitiness, nuttiness, and that creamy, pudding-like chia texture.
What's more, chia seeds are loaded with goodness. These small but mighty seeds are an excellent source of plant-based protein and fiber. Each spoonful will also provide you with a dose of essential vitamins and minerals, such as vitamins B1 and B3, which help to keep the nervous system healthy, as well as magnesium and zinc, which play a role in heart health and immunity.
What ingredients will I need to make this PB&J chia seed pudding?
To make the creamy chia pudding, you'll need some chia seeds, canned light coconut milk, maple syrup, and vanilla extract. Then, to create those delicious PB&J layers, grab some natural peanut butter and strawberry jam.
Step 1: Add the chia pudding ingredients to a jar
Add the coconut milk, chia seeds, maple syrup, and vanilla extract to a lidded jar.
Step 2: Shake
Secure the lid and shake well to combine.
Step 3: Chill
Chill in the fridge for 2 hours, giving the mixture a quick stir after the first 30 minutes.
Step 4: Add the jam to serving containers
Once the pudding has chilled, distribute the strawberry jam between the bottom of two serving glasses or ramekins.
Step 5: Add the peanut butter
Spoon the peanut butter on top.
Step 6: Add the chia pudding, and serve
Spoon the chia pudding on top, and serve.
PB&J Chia Seed Pudding Recipe
Turn a classic sandwich into an easy grab-and-go breakfast with PB&J chia seed pudding. The six-ingredient recipe delivers a delicious treat with little effort.
Ingredients
- ¼ cup chia seeds
- 1 ¼ cups canned light coconut milk
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
- 5 tablespoons strawberry jam
- 5 tablespoons natural peanut butter
Directions
- Add the coconut milk, chia seeds, maple syrup, and vanilla extract to a lidded jar.
- Secure the lid and shake well to combine.
- Chill in the fridge for 2 hours, giving the mixture a quick stir after the first 30 minutes.
- Once the pudding has chilled, distribute the strawberry jam between the bottom of two serving glasses or ramekins.
- Spoon the peanut butter on top.
- Spoon the chia pudding on top, and serve.
What toppings can I add to this chia pudding?
If you're looking to finish off your PB&J chia seed pudding with some extra goodies, there are plenty of tasty options that can add texture, flavor, and even more nutrition. Firstly, fresh berries, such as raspberries, strawberries, or blueberries, add some freshness and color and fit in perfectly with the fruity flavor of the jam. Bananas are another nutrient-packed fruit that'll pair brilliantly with the peanut butter.
To bring some contrasting crunch to the creamy pudding, try scattering over some crushed peanuts, almonds, or hazelnuts. These will also add an extra dose of healthy fats and protein. For an even heartier addition, top your chia pudding with a spoonful or two of your favorite granola. To complement that coconut milk base, try adding some toasted coconut. For something a little more indulgent, add mini chocolate chips or cocoa nibs. The chocolatey goodness will fit right in with the other sweet and nutty flavors. You could even go for a dollop of Nutella!
Can I flavor the chia pudding with any other ingredients?
While peanut butter and jam are all you need to make this chia seed pudding taste amazing, you can always incorporate some extra flavors into the mix. To add a chocolatey hit to the pudding, try adding a tablespoon or two of cacao powder when you're shaking up the chia seeds, coconut milk, and other ingredients. This chocolate PB&J version will be a hit with anyone who loves a bit of richness. Or, to bring some warmth to the chia pudding, a dash of cinnamon or pumpkin pie spice would be an excellent addition.
There's also the option to flavor the chia pudding with the easy addition of an extract. While we already use vanilla in the mixture, you could try adding a few drops of almond extract for a sweet, nutty taste. Or, try coconut extract to really amp up that tropical flavor. If you'd prefer something fresh and zingy, stir a little lemon or orange zest through the chia pudding. Both would make a great accompaniment to the fruity strawberry jam layer.