Mango Coconut Chia Seed Pudding Recipe

Chia seed pudding has taken off in popularity in recent years as a delicious and easy-to-make meal. Since the chia seeds have to soak for a few hours to absorb the liquid in the recipe and gel up, it's naturally a perfect dish to prepare ahead. Make it the night before, and a healthy breakfast will be waiting for you to grab and enjoy in the morning. And, these tiny seeds do pack a big nutritional punch. They're an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids and fiber, which can protect against heart disease; they're chock full of antioxidants, which can help keep cancer and aging at bay; and they contain notable amounts of calcium, iron, magnesium, phosphorous, zinc, and certain B vitamins, which all support overall health.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for mango coconut chia seed pudding that's not only health-promoting and quick to prepare but sweet and tasty, too. Bottalico says, "When creating this recipe, I wanted to include coconut because I know coconut and mango pair really well together. I suspected that combination, along with the addition of a few warm spices and a little maple syrup, would be good, but I was really surprised at just how delicious it was. This is now my favorite chia seed pudding I've made so far." Whether you're prepping convenient breakfasts for the week or whipping up a sweet snack or dessert, this mango coconut chia pudding recipe is an excellent one to keep on hand.