Use Canned Coconut Milk For Delicious, Dairy-Free Chia Seed Pudding

Generally speaking, you will need 2 cups of canned coconut milk and half a cup of chia seeds to make four to five servings of chia seed pudding. The process is the same as always: Combine the two ingredients with anything else you want to add, from syrup or vanilla extract to cardamom and cinnamon. Stir to evenly distribute the chia seeds and let the mixture chill for an hour or two. Add some toppings and you're all set.

With coconut milk in the mix, your chia seed pudding is off to a creamy, sweet start, leaving endless potential for fun topping experimentation. You can lean into the coconut theme and sprinkle in shredded or toasted coconut or expand on the tropical taste with fruits like mango, pineapple, papaya, banana, etc. You don't have to stick to fresh fruits either. Jam or puree would be good, especially if you like a more intense sweetness.

Nuts and cereals are other good options, with their rustic, nutty taste pairing well with the coconut milk's undertone. Plus, they add an extra crunch that stands out nicely against the chia pudding's smooth, thick backdrop. Not sure what kind of coconut milk to use? Check out the 15 canned coconut milk brands, ranked worst to best.