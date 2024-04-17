Use Canned Coconut Milk For Delicious, Dairy-Free Chia Seed Pudding
Not only is chia seed pudding incredibly nutritious, but it's also quite easy to make and customize. All you need to do is soak the chia seeds overnight in milk, syrup, and any other flavorings you prefer. There's no set rule to follow, so you can get as creative as you want or adjust the ingredients to suit your tastes to a T. For instance, if you're lactose-intolerant, vegan, or otherwise dairy-free, coconut milk is a great alternative to milk, as wonderfully demonstrated by this coconut chia seed pudding recipe.
Rather than compromise taste, if anything, coconut milk makes the pudding even better. Since the canned variety tends to be rich in flavor and texture, it's the perfect substitute for those who like a thick and luscious mouthfeel. Its creaminess makes the quick-fix breakfast feel almost like an indulgent dessert, every spoonful bringing pure joy. Accompanying that is a tropical flair that gives the pudding a refreshing undertone. Early mornings aren't always fun, but kick-starting them with these vibrant flavors might make them tolerable.
The process remains the same
Generally speaking, you will need 2 cups of canned coconut milk and half a cup of chia seeds to make four to five servings of chia seed pudding. The process is the same as always: Combine the two ingredients with anything else you want to add, from syrup or vanilla extract to cardamom and cinnamon. Stir to evenly distribute the chia seeds and let the mixture chill for an hour or two. Add some toppings and you're all set.
With coconut milk in the mix, your chia seed pudding is off to a creamy, sweet start, leaving endless potential for fun topping experimentation. You can lean into the coconut theme and sprinkle in shredded or toasted coconut or expand on the tropical taste with fruits like mango, pineapple, papaya, banana, etc. You don't have to stick to fresh fruits either. Jam or puree would be good, especially if you like a more intense sweetness.
Nuts and cereals are other good options, with their rustic, nutty taste pairing well with the coconut milk's undertone. Plus, they add an extra crunch that stands out nicely against the chia pudding's smooth, thick backdrop. Not sure what kind of coconut milk to use? Check out the 15 canned coconut milk brands, ranked worst to best.