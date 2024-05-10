The Simple Rule For Sweetening Desserts With Fruit Instead Of Sugar

Sugar is the most common sweetener in desserts, but it's far from the only sweetener in existence. While honey and maple syrup may come to mind as worthy sugar substitutes, fruit is the sweet ingredient that will also make your desserts more nutritious. Apart from being the flavor protagonist in countless pies, tarts, breakfast bread, and ice cream, fruit is a great source of sweetness to substitute sugar in non-fruit-flavored desserts.

While fruit supplies many beneficial properties like antioxidants, fiber, and different vitamins and minerals, it lacks sugar's leavening powers. Consequently, the simple rule for sweetening desserts with fruit instead of sugar is to only swap out half the sugar for fruit. Common fruit sweeteners include dates, raisins, prunes, bananas, and applesauce, all classified as wet ingredients. If you substituted all the sugar for fruit, you would have to adjust the proportions of wet and dry ingredients to prevent overly dense desserts. However, keeping half the sugar will give you the best of both worlds: A healthier dessert with a fluffy, tender texture.

When you add fruit to a sweet dessert, you'll add it to the foundation of creamed butter and sugar along with the rest of the wet ingredients before adding flour and other dry ingredients. This rule is especially relevant to light and airy cakes. Denser desserts like pound cakes, puddings, pancakes, brownies, and no-bake bars or cheesecakes can handle all-fruit sweeteners.