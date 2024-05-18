Guajillo Steak And Sweet Potato Hash Recipe

While many may claim there's no better breakfast than bacon and eggs, a good hash is a close second. With crispy potatoes, chopped meat, and plenty of onion, a hash is an excellent all-around breakfast that is both satisfying and delicious. The most common hash is made with russet potatoes and corned beef, usually a product of St. Patrick's Day leftovers and an abundance of potato. But hash is a versatile dish that can be any combination of kitchen essentials, and a great way to use up a variety of leftovers. It can also be comfortingly simple, but is even better elevated with extra layers of flavor.

This hash developed with Michelle McGlinn starts with a spicy, almost-smoky guajillo chile marinade rubbed into steak, which is then seared until deeply browned. The Mexican-inspired steak is then joined by soft cubes of sweet potato, fresh sweet corn, and plenty of cilantro. The resulting hash is pleasantly spicy, with a taste similar to birria tacos dipped in consomme. And unlike an involved recipe like beef birria, this hash is easy enough to be breakfast any day of the week — or like any hash, a perfect Sunday cure to that endless Saturday night.