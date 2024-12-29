Classic Venezuelan Cachapas Recipe

Venezuelan cachapas can be described as round corn pancakes that are folded in half and stuffed with queso de mano cheese. They're traditionally made with fresh yellow corn kernels, which give the batter its distinctive yellow color and impart a fresh and strong corn taste to the cakes. Cachapas are also noticeably sweet from the addition of sugar. Don't confuse these with arepas, which are made from precooked white cornmeal and don't contain fresh corn. In Venezuela, cachapas are usually served for breakfast or for dinner. Filling and delicious as-is, they are eaten alone, without sauces or sides.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for classic Venezuelan cachapas that uses frozen corn (but you can opt to use the kernels from fresh corn cobs and boil them first if you prefer) and mozzarella cheese, since queso de mano is difficult to find in the United States. If you've never made cachapas before, there may be a learning curve to making your first one. Make each cachapa from ¼ of the batter in a standard-sized frying pan so they're the right size. Spread them out in a round shape to fill the pan so they're not too thick or too thin, and flip them carefully after loosening the bottom first. Follow these tips to make delicious cachapas that are both moist and perfectly browned, have a hearty corn flavor married with sweetness, and a thick and creamy layer of melted cheese inside.

