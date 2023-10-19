Why Fresh Kernels Are Best When Making Creamed Corn

Sweet corn has long been one of the most grown crops in America. You'll find hundreds of delicious corn recipes that make use of freshly harvested cobs, one of which is creamed corn! The velvety texture and rich, buttery flavor of the cream, combined with the natural sweetness of the corn easily makes it a classic. However, if you want to elevate your creamed corn from good to perfect, there's a simple yet essential secret to this recipe: Use fresh corn kernels instead of frozen or canned ones.

If corn is out season, you're often better off going with frozen corn. However, if corn is in season, you should always buy fresh cobs for this recipe. Corn is at its sweetest when freshly harvested. As such, fresh kernels straight off the cob have an important edge over frozen or canned corn in the sweetness department, which can greatly enhance the flavor of your creamed corn without the need for additional sweeteners. That's why, if you must use frozen or canned corn, you should add a little sugar (or honey) for sweetness.

But, it's not just about the flavor. The most significant difference between fresh corn and other varieties actually lies in the texture. Fresh kernels are firm and, when you take a bite, they provide a delightful and satisfying pop in your mouth. In contrast, frozen and canned corn kernels can feel soft, chewy, or mushy.