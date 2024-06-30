Keto Breakfast Waffles With Pico de Gallo Recipe

One of the most popular diets in modern nutrition is the ketogenic diet. The goal of keto is to reach a state of ketosis, which is when your body begins using fat for energy instead of carbohydrates. The idea, then, is that the fat burned leads to weight loss. It's a reasonable way to temporarily lose weight and a great diet for those with medical conditions like diabetes that need to keep carbohydrate levels balanced. The key to keto, though, is to keep your carbohydrate intake around 5% a day — that's a huge difference from the average 50%. This means little to no breads, pastas, beans, rice, or potatoes (see how we get to 50% so fast?).

Being on keto can greatly reduce what foods you can eat, but it doesn't have to limit your diet completely. This recipe, written with nutritionist coach and developer Michelle McGlinn, suggests a new way to make waffles totally carb-free. Cheesy, fresh, crispy, and filling, this keto waffle recipe is the perfect way to fuel your day. And, on keto, starting the day with a good breakfast can be a game changer.