Cheese Grits Casserole Recipe

Grits are one of the most well-known foods from the American South. Once the humble fare of farmers and sharecroppers, they're now served at upscale restaurants. And, no, there's no such thing as a grit. It's alway grits, although the jury's still out on whether the word is singular or plural.

Grits range from stone-ground to instant, with a cooking time of up to 50 minutes for the former to one to two minutes for the latter. Although, as Mr. Tipton says in the classic movie "My Cousin Vinny": "No self-respecting southerner uses instant grits." Even regular grits can take 20 minutes, so you'll need patience for this dish, which Vinny Gambini makes clear by remarking: "Well, perhaps the laws of physics cease to exist on your stove! Were these magic grits?" when Mr. Tipton, a dubious witness, tries to claim his were done in five minutes, giving him time to witness the robbery at the center of the film's plot.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for a cheesy grits casserole, which is a popular way to serve grits. Plain grits are enhanced with milk, butter, and cheddar cheese, mixed with eggs for binding, and baked in the oven to firm up and develop a lovely, browned, and crispy surface thanks to the grated Parmesan sprinkled on top. Whether you're a grits enthusiast or a newcomer, this is a dish to try at least once.