31 Sandwich Recipes To Try If You Love Italian Subs
The Italian sub is one of the world's greatest sandwiches. Its layers of thinly sliced meat, mounds of veggies, and addition of oil and vinegar (hopefully) help take this sandwich to heights of deliciousness incomprehensible to those who haven't tried it before. But as much as we love an incredible Italian sub, it's not the only dish in our sandwich rotation. Sometimes, you need to switch things up with a different sandwich shape, ingredients, or temperature to meet your sandwich cravings where they're at.
That's why we've compiled this list of some of our favorite sandwich recipes that we think you'll adore if you already love Italian subs. These recipes all have some similarities to the iconic sandwich, but they're different enough to keep things interesting on your plate. Some of them include more classic presentations of deli meat similar to a classic Italian sub, while others focus on seafood, veggies, and even tofu. Give these recipes a try for yourself, and you may just discover that the Italian sub has some serious competition.
1. Sheet Pan Cuban Sliders
If you love those stacked layers of thinly sliced meat in a good Italian sub, then you're going to fall for these Cuban sliders as well. You can stack the ham as high as you want before adding creamy Swiss cheese and acidic pickles to create the perfect level of balance in the dish. All of these ingredients are presented on Hawaiian rolls, which offer a layer of sweetness that works exceptionally well with all of the salty ingredients inside. And because these sliders are so small, you can eat several of them at a time.
Recipe: Sheet Pan Cuban Sliders
2. BBQ Pork Rib Sandwich with Corn Slaw
A good Italian sub comes on a crispy roll that holds all of the ingredients in place while offering its own layer of textural interest to the sandwich. But, of course, this kind of bread enhances other sandwich ingredients as well, and this BBQ pork rib sandwich is proof. Cooking the pork ribs from scratch gives them an incredible, complex flavor, while the corn slaw adds the freshness you're looking for in an otherwise heavier sandwich.
3. Apple Turkey Cheddar Sandwich
This sandwich, featuring apple, turkey, and cheddar, might be a lot simpler than a traditional Italian sub, but it still highlights fresh deli slices in a really delicious way. We love the combo of the rather neutral-tasting turkey and aged cheddar, the latter of which provides an incredible complexity and saltiness to the sandwich. The apple, with its crisp texture and light, fruity sweetness, is what really takes this sandwich to the next level, though. Don't forget the secret sauce, which is made with several flavorful ingredients, including sauerkraut.
Recipe: Apple Turkey Cheddar Sandwich
4. Seared Ahi Tuna Flatbread Sandwiches
An Italian sub is the kind of sandwich you want to eat when it's super hot out, and you need a sandwich that's going to be both filling and refreshing, and you'll get the same effect from this ahi tuna flatbread sandwich. Searing the ahi gives it a richness that still feels light on the palate, while the inclusion of fresh microgreens and crunchy, bitter radishes really enhances that seafood-forward freshness. And by putting all of these ingredients on a flatbread, you're getting a lighter bite than you would with a traditional roll.
5. Grilled Shrimp Po-Boy Sandwich
Part of the joy of eating an Italian sub is grabbing it by both hands and trying to wield such a large sandwich while preventing any of the innards from falling out onto your plate. Well, you'll have a similar experience when you try making this grilled shrimp po-boy. The shrimp is the star of the show, of course, but crisp veggies like cabbage and tomato really lean into that whole cold, fresh schtick that Italian subs have going for them.
Recipe: Grilled Shrimp Po-Boy Sandwich
6. French-Inspired Tuna Salad Sandwich
This is yet another sandwich that takes the sub form by utilizing a baguette. Instead of housing all of those deli meats you'd expect to find in an Italian sub, though, this sandwich features a flavorful tuna salad that's enhanced by herbs, pickles, and shallots. Don't go light on the sauces here — they're what truly infuse the sandwich with maximum flavor. For the seafood-inclined Italian sub fans, you can't get a better sandwich than this simple recipe offers.
7. Picnic-Worthy Prosciutto Sandwich
Italian sub fans love their cold cuts, and this sandwich takes things up a notch by utilizing chewy prosciutto. It appears on the sandwich alongside roasted red peppers, arugula, and mozzarella. Perhaps the most important part of this recipe, though, is the flavored butter you'll spread all over the ciabatta. With garlic puree, lemon zest, and basil, it's deeply flavorful and complements the otherwise simple ingredients perfectly. Plus, just like an Italian sub, it's absolutely perfect for picnicking.
8. Mini BLT Sandwiches with Herby Mayo
No, you don't have to make a full-sized BLT to enjoy the specific combination of flavors that this sandwich traditionally offers. Instead, you can make these tiny versions that are perfect at parties. And by including that herby mayo in the mix, you're elevating this basic sandwich into something really special. It has that same combination of flavorful meat and fresh veggies that Italian subs also boast, making it an ideal option for people who love Italian subs but want a smaller bite.
9. Simple Banh Mi Sandwich
Banh mi is quite similar to Italian subs in a lot of ways, since they feature that same combination of meat and fresh, crispy vegetables on a roll. This recipe keeps the protein simple — it calls for chicken thighs — and really highlights the veggies, which play an important role here. Cucumber, carrot, and cilantro are essential here, but we think the fresh green chili peppers steal the show. Be generous with the mayonnaise, since all of those fresh vegetables can benefit from a layer of rich fattiness.
Recipe: Simple Banh Mi Sandwich
10. Green Goddess Air-Fried Chicken Wrap
For those who are craving the same sense of freshness that a good Italian sub provides, there's this green goddess chicken wrap. By making your own breaded chicken, you can ensure that it tastes as fresh as possible. But it's the inclusion of a host of green veggies that offers the same summery brightness in this wrap that you might expect from an Italian sub. Putting it all on a spinach tortilla helps play into that green theme even more.
11. Mediterranean Eggplant Panini
This veggie-forward panini might not be loaded with meat like a traditional Italian sub, but it packs a similar freshness as the iconic sandwich, and it's also served on a long baguette, so you get a similar handheld experience. Baking the eggplant concentrates its flavors, making it taste better alongside the cheese, roasted red peppers, and herbs. Olives add a nice touch of saltiness and complexity to the dish, finishing it off in the tastiest of ways.
Recipe: Mediterranean Eggplant Panini
12. Golden Bombay Sandwich with Cilantro Mint Chutney
Here's another sandwich that touches on the freshness of an Italian sub, albeit in a totally different form. This golden Bombay sandwich features a slew of different veggies, including tomatoes, peppers, and cucumbers, while potatoes are added for some more weight and heft. You'll kick the flavor up a notch by making this deeply flavorful cilantro mint chutney, which gives this sandwich its signature herby appeal. Don't forget to toast the bread for that beautiful golden color we're going for here.
13. Loaded Dagwood Sandwich
Italian subs are often absolutely loaded with ingredients, so this loaded Dagwood sandwich should appeal to the same types of eaters. With several different types of deli meat, it echoes the delightful meatiness of this classic Italian offering. The layers upon layers of bread make this an especially filling sandwich — and also one that can be tricky to eat. That being said, it looks super impressive when it's stacked high on your plate, and you can always eat it in sections if you're intimidated by the height.
Recipe: Loaded Dagwood Sandwich
14. Antipasti Italian Chicken Wrap
When you're looking for a meaty sandwich that packs plenty of veggies (just like an Italian sub), look no further than this wrap. Chicken is doing a lot of the heavy lifting here, and ingredients like artichokes, roasted red peppers, and arugula offer the freshness you crave. Because you're placing everything on the wrap, you really get to focus on those fillings instead of letting the bread dominate the dish. Make sure you're generous with the pesto to add some much-needed moisture to this sandwich.
Recipe: Antipasti Italian Chicken Wrap
15. Green Goddess Avocado Sandwich
Fans of Italian subs that are stacked with green vegetables should also be able to appreciate this green goddess sandwich. No, it doesn't contain any meat, but that's part of the reason we love it so much. The avocado is fatty enough to make this sandwich feel substantial, and all of the extras just add even more flavor and crunch to the dish. By switching out the yogurt and mayonnaise with plant-based versions, you can make this sandwich totally vegan.
Recipe: Green Goddess Avocado Sandwich
16. Cajun Turkey Po'Boy-ish Panini
When you want layers of meat like you'd get in an Italian sub but with a totally different flavor profile, look no further than this Cajun turkey panini. It takes its inspiration from a po'boy with the Cajun spices, Louisiana hot sauce, and andouille sausage, but it's served on typical sandwich bread instead of a roll. The turkey works really well here, since its mild flavor melds well with the spices in the mix.
Recipe: Cajun Turkey Po'Boy-ish Panini
17. Turkey Panini with Chipotle Cranberry Spread
Trying to use up your Thanksgiving leftovers in the tastiest way possible? Then look no further than this delicious turkey panini, which has that same Italian sub-esque combo of sliced meat and veg. The chipotle cranberry spread is a really unexpected touch here and transforms an average sandwich into something really special. It has some smokiness to it, a subtle, complex heat, and plenty of sweetness. Plus, cranberries are known for their tart edge, which helps make this sandwich downright mouthwatering.
18. Pesto Prosciutto Breakfast Sandwich
Italian sub lovers might crave a sandwich with sliced deli meats, but most probably don't actually want an Italian sub for breakfast. That's when this breakfast sandwich can really shine. Yes, it has egg — as you might expect in a breakfast sandwich — but it also features thinly sliced layers of prosciutto to replace the classic sausage or bacon situation. Tomatoes and arugula finish it off with a lovely, peppery freshness that elevates this sandwich in a really simple way.
19. Sweet and Savory Club Sandwich
A club sandwich is basically an Italian sub in standard sandwich form, thanks to its multiple layers of deli meats. But you don't have to go to your favorite diner to snag an excellent club sandwich when you can simply make this recipe at home. When you make this recipe, you'll include cranberries for sweetness, but we love that they also provide their signature tartness to the dish. With the crisp bacon, the fresh veg, and the homemade cranberry jam, you can't go wrong with this sandwich.
Recipe: Sweet and Savory Club Sandwich
20. Chicken and Pear Panini
Chicken and pear may seem like a strange flavor combo, but they come together beautifully in this panini recipe with both sweet and savory notes. Instead of using plain sandwich bread for this panini, though, the recipe calls for a pressed Italian loaf, which mimics the kind of bread situation you'll get when you make an Italian sub. Although the fillings may be different, the basic structure of the sandwich is the same, making this a must-try dish for all of the Italian sub lovers out there.
Recipe: Chicken and Pear Panini
21. All-Out Cuban Sandwich
With its thinly sliced deli meats, there's no denying that Cuban sandwiches share some similarities with Italian subs. Not only will you use sliced honey-glazed ham for this recipe, but you'll also cook a tender pork butt from scratch, which yields an ultra-hearty sandwich. To counteract all that meat, this recipe also calls for mustard and pickles, both of which provide acidity and freshness to create the perfect balance in this delicious sandwich.
Recipe: All-Out Cuban Sandwich
22. Classic Muffuletta
Italian subs and muffulettas are basically cousins, which is why you should make this delicious recipe if you're already a fan of the former. Ham, soppressata, and mortadella are all sliced super thinly and layered onto this sandwich in the most luxurious way. It's these silky slices of meat that make the dish truly shine — those layers create the most luxurious-tasting bite ever. Using premade giardiniera and olives is both briny enough to counteract the intensity and fattiness of the meat.
Recipe: Classic Muffuletta
23. Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Crispy lettuce and hearty meat are at the heart of a good Italian sub — and also this delicious chicken bacon ranch wrap. The chicken makes up the bulk of the meat in this dish, which makes this sandwich filling without being too fatty. But the bacon is there to provide just the right crisp and richness to round out the wrap in the tastiest possible way. And like a good Italian sub, this wrap contains a generous amount of crispy lettuce for that fresh touch you're going for.
Recipe: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
24. Mortadella Focaccia Sandwich
As much as we love the cold cuts traditionally used in an Italian sandwich, mortadella might be even more delicious. Luckily, that's the ingredient that's at the heart of this sandwich. It's made on focaccia, which is delicious in its own right and provides a springy base for the rest of the ingredients. The spicy mayonnaise adds the perfect amount of heat to the dish, while basil and parsley are there for a nice, herby touch.
Recipe: Mortadella Focaccia Sandwich
25. Tofu Banh Mi
There are some clear similarities between banh mi and Italian subs, but meat is usually at the center of both. This sandwich switches things up and swaps the meat for tofu, making this dish appropriate for those who don't eat meat. The fresh veg, including carrot, jalapeño, cilantro, and cucumber, creates that same, hydrating flavor base for which banh mi sandwiches are known. Serve it all on a ciabatta roll, or use a sub roll if you're going for that Italian sandwich-ish touch.
Recipe: Tofu Banh Mi
26. Roasted Caprese Sandwich
If you're trying to capture those signature Italian flavors you know and love, you have to make this sandwich that's based on a caprese salad. Roasted garlic and tomatoes offer a complex sweetness to the sandwich that's only enhanced with burrata and basil. It features all the classic flavors you love in the salad, just in sandwich form. Some Italian seasoning and balsamic vinegar finish it off with a bold flavor intensity and balancing acidity.
Recipe: Roasted Caprese Sandwich
27. Roast Pork and Broccoli Rabe Sandwich
Have the bread but want to switch up the typical Italian sub fillings? This sandwich is calling your name. Roast pork butt is the protein of choice, and it has a richness that works especially well when paired with the interesting bitterness of broccoli rabe. You're not working with raw, crunchy vegetables here as you would be in an Italian sub. Instead, you'll sauté the broccoli rabe until it takes on a golden brown color and even more delicious flavor. Put it all together, and you have a unique sandwich that's nearly as good as an Italian sub.
28. Chopped Cheese-Style Pastrami Sandwich
Just because you're craving a sandwich served in a hoagie doesn't mean you always have to default to an Italian sub. Instead, you might want to give this pastrami sandwich a try. It's made like a classic chopped cheese, and it contains lots of stone-ground mustard for a rich but still dynamic sandwich. It's a little meatier and slightly less fresh than an Italian sub, but these sandwiches are definitely in the same realm of tastiness.
29. Peruvian-Inspired Shrimp Salad Sandwich
Is it the freshness of a good Italian sub that appeals to you most? Then you're probably also going to love this shrimp salad sandwich. Light, lean shrimp is tossed with herbs and vegetables along with a creamy dressing to create an elevated sandwich filling that's also really easy to throw together. Although this recipe specifically calls for sandwich buns, you can also pack the shrimp salad into a sub roll for more of that Italian sandwich effect.
30. Vegetarian Eggplant Muffuletta
Yes, a traditional muffuletta shares many traits with an Italian sub, but so does this layered vegetarian version of the sandwich. It's made with eggplants at the center of the dish instead of deli meat, with plenty of other vegetable ingredients to add even more interest to the finished product. This sandwich is delicious with Jarlsberg cheese, but you can swap it out for other, similarly complex varieties like Gruyere.
Recipe: Vegetarian Eggplant Muffuletta
31. Marinated Grilled Veggie Summer Sandwich
Italian subs basically scream "summer," just like this summery sandwich that features layers upon layers of marinated grilled vegetables. Since you're using such a wide array of different veggies in this recipe, it's a dish that's absolutely packed with flavor, even though there's no meat involved. Just like you might enjoy an Italian sub in the park on a hot, sunny day, you should absolutely do the same with this fresh-tasting sandwich.