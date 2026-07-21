31 Sandwich Recipes To Try If You Love Italian Subs

The Italian sub is one of the world's greatest sandwiches. Its layers of thinly sliced meat, mounds of veggies, and addition of oil and vinegar (hopefully) help take this sandwich to heights of deliciousness incomprehensible to those who haven't tried it before. But as much as we love an incredible Italian sub, it's not the only dish in our sandwich rotation. Sometimes, you need to switch things up with a different sandwich shape, ingredients, or temperature to meet your sandwich cravings where they're at.

That's why we've compiled this list of some of our favorite sandwich recipes that we think you'll adore if you already love Italian subs. These recipes all have some similarities to the iconic sandwich, but they're different enough to keep things interesting on your plate. Some of them include more classic presentations of deli meat similar to a classic Italian sub, while others focus on seafood, veggies, and even tofu. Give these recipes a try for yourself, and you may just discover that the Italian sub has some serious competition.